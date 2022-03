Country artist and winner of ‘The Voice’ Jake Hoot took to social media on Tuesday to share some big news.

Hoot announced that he and his wife, Brittney, are expecting their first baby.

In a video, Jake, Brittney and Macy, Jake’s daughter from a previous relationship hold up signs to announce the big news.

Hoot sings, “Baby Hoot comin’ soon.”

The couple recently celebrated their one-year anniversary after tying the knot on March 7, 2021, at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro.