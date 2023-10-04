The Union Station Nashville Yards Completes Renovations

The Union Station Nashville Yards has completed a multi-million dollar renovation of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites, featuring a luxurious design inspired by the golden age of railway travel. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, and part of the Nashville Yards development project, the hotel’s renovations pay homage to the building’s history as a once bustling train station.

A member of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, the property features 125 rooms and suites that have been meticulously reimagined and designed in partnership with Ellis Adams Group. Each room, reflecting a bygone era, features a spacious layout and unique details such as leather belting reminiscent of vintage luggage trunks, ceilings and architectural elements inspired by Pullman carriage cars, accents of antique burnished brass, and designs that marry the art-deco style of the station’s heyday with the Romanesque Revival architecture in which the station was originally constructed. Elevated and modern furnishings offer comfortable statements of home, complemented by unique accessories and bold art.

Specialty accommodations include a luxurious and expansive Conductor’s Suite and a variety of one-bedroom suites. A high-end bachelorette-style suite, features bunk beds that draw inspiration from first-class sleeper cars, velvet-wrapped ladders, graphic line art and one-line train silhouettes. The hotel’s corridors have also undergone a complete restoration, paying homage to romantic railways journeys and inspired by Scottish stonemasons. Southern warmth and sophistication are reflected throughout, establishing a luxurious and enhanced experience for all travelers.

“We’re excited to restore The Union Station to the grandeur and luxury of the past,” said Bill Simmons, General Manager of The Union Station Nashville Yards. “This building was once the epicenter of American travel, and our reimagining of its design will allow us to restore its stature for future generations.”

The room renovations are a continuation of enhancements made to the historic hotel since Southwest Value Partners acquired it in 2020. These include cleaning and repairing of the hotel’s exterior facade, restoration of the original slate roof, the design and launch of Stationairy – a dining concept with a curated menu crafted by Chef Brian Kersey, and ERGO, the lobby bar offering specialty cocktails and light bites. Further renovations in 2024 will include a reinvigoration of the hotel’s signature meeting spaces, as well as the property’s open-air veranda, which has the ability to host up to 250 guests for weddings and events. Lighting, reception pods and a grand concierge desk made of stone, brass, and fluted wood will seek to enhance the grand lobby.

“These elegant guest room renovations underscore our firm’s commitment to creating an exceptional experience at our hospitality properties,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner of Southwest Value Partners. “Whether you stay for the night or come in for a meal, the combination of the hotel’s rich history and modern amenities will leave a lasting impression.”

Built in 1900, Union Station once served as Nashville’s central train terminal for the Louisville & Nashville Railroad. The terminal closed in 1979 and the building was reopened as a hotel in 1986, later becoming a member of the Historic Hotels of America. Meticulous care has been implemented to preserve original elements and facades of the station, including a 70-foot high, 6,000-square-foot soaring vaulted ceiling in the center of the lobby which features original stained glass and hand-molded plaster.

“From the restaurant, Stationairy, to the room renovations, we’ve taken great care to invest in thoughtful, impactful upgrades at The Union Station Nashville Yards,” said Tim Horton, Managing Director and Partner for Hospitality Investments, Southwest Value Partners. “The feedback from guests has been overwhelmingly positive, and we invite you to come experience it for yourself.”

Nashville Yards is a 19-acre mixed-use development featuring hospitality, office space, entertainment, residential, and retail offerings in one authentic, irreplaceable community. The Union Station Nashville Yards is a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, a collection of independent luxury hotels known for curating distinctive and elevated experiences around the world, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, recognized for its significant historical contributions in the state of Tennessee.

