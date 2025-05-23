The Ultimate Backyard Upgrade: Trampolines Built for Summer Fun

As the weather warms up and summer break approaches, families across Middle Tennessee are starting to spend more time outdoors. And what better way to celebrate the season than with a backyard trampoline from Happy Backyards? With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor space with a trampoline that brings fun, fitness, and family bonding to a new level.

From cutting-edge safety features to high-performance bouncing, Happy Backyards offers a wide selection of premium trampolines built to last. Whether you’re looking for a sleek in-ground option or a springless design, there’s something for every family and every backyard.

Safe, Smart, and Stylish: Springfree Trampolines

Springfree Trampolines are a top pick for families who want safety without sacrificing style. Designed with a springless system, flexible safety enclosure, and a frame that sits below the jumping surface, Springfree trampolines completely eliminate the most common causes of trampoline injuries. The result? A clean look, a safer bounce, and peace of mind for parents.

These trampolines also feature UV-resistant mats and netting, which makes them perfect for sunny Tennessee summers. No wonder they’re a popular choice for parents who want a premium trampoline that’s as durable as it is fun.

Bounce Like a Pro: The AlleyOOP Advantage

If your kids are serious jumpers, AlleyOOP trampolines are the ultimate upgrade. These trampolines have incredible bounce and robust construction, perfect for action-packed play. Featuring high-quality enclosure nets and patented double-mat technology, they offer extra shock absorption and longer lifespans.

AlleyOOP trampolines are ideal for everything from acrobatics to active games and backyard training sessions. Whether your child is practicing flips or burning off energy, this trampoline delivers consistent performance and maximum fun.

Low Profile, High Impact: In-Ground Trampolines

Looking for a trampoline that blends seamlessly into your backyard? Happy Backyards also offers in-ground trampolines, an excellent option for families who prefer a more discreet setup. Installed flush with the ground, these trampolines are easy to access and reduce fall height, making them an excellent fit for jumpers of all ages.

In-ground trampolines are especially popular with homeowners who want a clean, polished look while still providing an exciting play feature. They’re an excellent long-term investment for families wanting a permanent fixture that enhances safety and aesthetics.

Trampoline Accessories to Maximize the Fun

Happy Backyards has everything you need to take your trampoline experience to the next level. Accessory options include:

Basketball hoops for slam-dunk contests

Ladders for easy access

Weather covers protect your trampoline from the elements

Anchor kits to keep things secure year-round

Adding accessories is an easy way to make your trampoline more interactive, helping your kids stay active and creative all summer.

Start the Summer Strong with Happy Backyards

If you’re ready to bounce into summer, Happy Backyards has everything you need to make it happen. Since 1996, they’ve been Middle Tennessee’s go-to destination for premium backyard play equipment, including high-quality trampolines, playsets, basketball hoops, and custom game courts. As proud Nashville locals, they’re committed to providing the safest and most durable products so families can connect, play, and make memories together.

Visit the Cool Springs Galleria showroom near the Belk Outlet Store or explore their selection of trampolines online. With professional installations and a knowledgeable local team, your dream backyard is just a few steps away!

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location: 1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (615) 595-5582

Hours: Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

