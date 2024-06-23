The U.S. Post Office will Release an Alex Trebek Postage Stamp

“JEOPARDY!” host Ken Jennings announced that the U.S. Postal Service will issue a Forever stamp honoring beloved former host Alex Trebek concurrent with the show’s 60th Diamond Celebration that was launched earlier this year to celebrate the remarkable legacy of America’s Favorite Quiz Show. Presales for this special stamp have begun at usps.com.

This stamp commemorates Alex Trebek (1940–2020), the longtime host of the television quiz show “JEOPARDY!” who became a respected and beloved presence in millions of homes.

The grid of 20 identical stamps resembles the array of video monitors that form the “JEOPARDY!” game board.

On the stamp is written the prompt, “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW ‘JEOPARDY!’ FOR 37 SEASONS” and underneath, upside down, is the correct response: “Who is Alex Trebek?”

On the stamp pane, relevant category headers appear at the top of each column of stamps, and to the left is a photograph of Trebek with a portion of the “Jeopardy!” set behind him.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using photography provided by Sony Pictures Entertainment and hand lettering by Marti Davila.

The Alex Trebek stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

