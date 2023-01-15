The Top 5 Most Instagrammable Tourist Attractions in Tennessee

If you are wondering what is the “most instagrammable” tourist spot in Tennessee, we have the answer.

Research conducted by Family Destinations Guide analyzed Instagram hashtag data to create the top five spots.

Taking first place on the list is “The King of Rock n Roll’s” home Graceland. There are 573,800 posts under Graceland related hashtags on Instagram, more than any other attraction in the state.

Coming in second on the list was the Great Smoky Mountain National Park with 559,500 posts under the hashtag. Straddling the border between Tennessee and North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains sees just over 14 million visitors each year.

Dollywood comes in at number three followed by Beale Street in Memphis. The fifth place on the list goes to a Nashville spot – The Grand Ole Opry.

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide stated, “For many, social media is an important factor when it comes to picking a vacation destination. This study offers a fascinating insight into the tourist spots in Tennessee that prove to be the most popular for social media users and it will be interesting to see if this ranking changes in 2023.”