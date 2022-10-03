Monday, October 3, 2022
The Titans Win Their First Division Game of the Year Against the Colts

Austin Timberlake
Final Score: 

Titans- 24

Colts- 17

The Titans (2-2) win a thrilling road game against the Colts (1-2).

Derrick Henry looked in phenomenal shape gaining 114 yards and scoring a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw 2 touchdowns to rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and Robert Woods.

Tennessee’s defense had been battling injuries so far this season but still found a way to get the job done this week. Denico Autry secured 2 sacks and Rashad Weaver sacked Colt’s quarterback Matt Ryan once. Teair Tart would also come down with an interception.

There would be bad news as first-round pick Treylon Burks left the game early with a leg injury. The severity hasn’t been confirmed yet, but he was seen in a boot and crutches.

On Sunday, October 9 at 12 PM the Titans will travel to Washington D.C. to play the Commanders (1-3). Head coach Mike Vrabel hopes to extend their win streak to 3 after this matchup.

Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
