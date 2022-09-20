Tuesday, September 20, 2022
The Titans Struggle Against the Bills on Monday Night Football

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Final Score:

Bills- 41

Titans- 7

Buffalo (2-0) played a near-perfect game and the Titans (0-2) still look for their first victory of the year.

The first quarter showed signs that maybe Tennessee had an answer for MVP candidate Josh Allen. The score was 7-7 going into the second quarter thanks to a Derrick Henry touchdown. It was all Bills after that. Buffalo would go on to score 34 unanswered points. Allen and Stefon Diggs torched the Tennessee defense as they would connect for three scores.

Henry posted one of the worst rushing performances in recent memory only gaining 25 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled to find open receivers throwing two interceptions. He would then be removed from the game late in the third quarter and replaced by rookie Malik Willis. On the bright side, Willis got some important experience that he’s going to need if Mike Vrabel sees him as Tannehill’s substitution in the future.

Nissan Stadium will host the Raiders (0-2) Sept 25 at 12 PM on Fox. Las Vegas has had problems of its own and this could be a great opportunity for the Titans to bounce back with a victory in front of the home crowd.

