The 2022 NFL schedule is here with some exciting news for Titans fans.

The Titans will have four games on prime time national television which is one more than last year.

Week 2 (September 19th): They will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills on Monday Night Football. It will be televised on ESPN at 6:15 PM.

Week 9 (November 6th): They play the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 PM on NBC.

Week 11 (November 17th): They play Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Thursday Night Football. The kick-off at Lambeau Field is 7:15 PM on Amazon Prime Video.

Week 17 (December 29th): This year they will get an extra Thursday Night game against the Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. This will also stream on Amazon Prime Video with game time at 7:15 PM.

The preseason schedule includes two home games against the Buccaneers and the Cardinals and an away game in Baltimore.

Tickets are on sale now for the home games. They host eight games in Nashville against the Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Raiders, Bengals, Jaguars, Colts, and Texans.