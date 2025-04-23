The Southern Steak & Oyster Renews Nashville Lease Through 2046

The Southern Steak & Oyster has committed to a long-term future in downtown Nashville by renewing its lease at the corner of 3rd Avenue South and Demonbreun Street until 2046.

Opened in 2012 by veteran restaurateur Tom Morales, The Southern’s fresh take on familiar Southern cuisine—marked by bold flavors and served with unparalleled hospitality—has earned the restaurant wide acclaim as a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

Its signature offerings include a shuck-to-order oyster bar and succulent dishes crafted over a hickory wood-fired grill. Guest favorites include the double cut pork chop with grilled peach chutney, traditional New Orleans parish-style BBQ shrimp, and the Nudie Suit—a custom-selected, hand-cut steak selected by the diner.

Located on the ground floor of Symphony Place and leased by Highwoods Properties, The Southern anticipates a sharp increase in daytime food traffic with employees returning to downtown offices, reinforcing the area’s appeal as a thriving business and hospitality hub.

“There’s growing energy and activity in downtown Nashville, and that’s made it possible for us to triple down on our commitment to our original location in SoBro,” said Lauren Morales, Chief Operating Officer of TomKats Hospitality, the family-owned restaurant group behind The Southern Steak & Oyster.

“I’m grateful for the outstanding partnership we’ve enjoyed with Highwoods Properties for the past 13 years,” added Morales. “After walking through their plans and vision for Symphony Place, we couldn’t be more excited for the next two decades.”

“Highwoods prides itself on fostering long-term relationships with our customers, and the

renewal of our partnership with Tom, Lauren and the entire team at The Southern Steak & Oyster is a testament to our commitment of taking the long view,” said Alex Chambers, Senior Vice President and Nashville Market Leader at Highwoods. “We look forward to another 20 years of this successful and delicious partnership at Symphony Place, fueling the downtown workforce and contributing to the continued growth and vibrancy of Nashville.”

While the typical restaurant lease lasts five to ten years, The Southern’s 20-year extension underscores its confidence in the strength of the local economy and the continued vitality of Nashville’s tourism industry.

The restaurant’s lease renewal includes the adjacent Southernaire Market & Deli, which houses a full-service deli featuring house-smoked cold cuts, gourmet sides and sauces, and a retail shop filled with locally curated gifts and sundries.

In addition to reaffirming its place in the heart of downtown, The Southern Steak & Oyster will continue validating parking for guests, ensuring a hassle-free dining experience in an area where parking availability and convenience are key considerations. The flagship restaurant’s singular take on accessible, elevated cuisine is reflected at its second location in Concourse D at Nashville International Airport.

For more information about The Southern Steak & Oyster, visit thesouthernnashville.com.

