The Slocan Ramblers to Perform at the Mockingbird Theater at the Factory at Franklin

TENNNESSEE WOODPILE hosts the “Bluegrass at the Bird” Series in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 7:00 pm, featuring The Slocan Ramblers.

The Slocan Ramblers (featured on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville TN, IBMA Momentum Band of the Year Award Winner & Juno Award Nominee) are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch. Rooted in tradition, fearlessly creative and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, The Slocans have become a leading light of today’s acoustic music scene. With a reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and an uncanny ability to convert anyone

within earshot into a lifelong fan, The Slocans have been winning over audiences from Merlefest to RockyGrass and everywhere in between.

The Mockingbird Theater is a historic and intimate theater-style seating venue with great sound and old factory brick ambiance located at the Factory at Franklin.

The Mockingbird Theater has been home to many incredible shows over the years including Larry Sparks, Sierra Ferrell, Missy Raines, Shawn Camp and local legends like Webb Wilder.

Tennessee WoodPile is a traditional bluegrass band from Franklin TN. They love to bring legendary music to the great Mockingbird Theater for bluegrass fans in Middle TN. They routinely play in Dive bars, Theaters, Private Parties and Corporate Events…Check them out on Instagram @tennesseewoodpile

LIMITED Tickets at TheMockingbirdTheater.com

