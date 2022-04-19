Join Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Murfreesboro’s Historic Downtown Square for the 21st Annual Earth Day Celebration. This year’s theme is “You have the power to be the change: What does Earth Day mean to you?”

This event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually in 2021.

“We are excited to be back in person this year with an expanded event,” said Amy Byers, 2022 Earth Day Celebration Committee Chair and MTE’s Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator.

As part of the 2020 merger with Murfreesboro Electric Department, MTE recognized the importance of the Earth Day Celebration and is proudly carrying on the tradition of being the presenting sponsor and coordinator for this annual event. Since MTE serves all of Rutherford County, the name was changed from Murfreesboro’s Earth Day Celebration to Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration.

“We are reaching out to all areas of the county to make this event bigger and better than ever,” said Byers.

MTE will have booths with information about the Tree Wise program, ProSolar program, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, member service, the EV Car Club and more. The vegetation management team will be giving away 500 redbud seedlings, and MTE’s senior leadership team and board members will be there to engage with the community and answer any questions members may have.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center have partnered to offer a free Kids Zone. The Kids Zone is geared for children of all ages and will offer inflatables, yard games, and hands-on activities, including a Plant-a-Seed station to take home.

The entertainment lineup includes Steel De Boro at 10 a.m., jazz soloist Joseph Robles at 11 a.m., QuarterLife at noon, and Everybody Drum Some at 1 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments provided by MTE, Kroger, and Lewis Family Bakery while visiting craft and educational booths. Rutherford County Solid Waste, Murfreesboro Water Resources, the Tennessee Valley Authority, MTE, and the Stones River Water Shed will be giving away 600 reusable, insulated tote bags that can be used in place of plastic grocery bags. These will be available at MTE’s vegetation management booth while supplies last. To learn more about participating booths, visit https://www.facebook.com/ RCEarthDay.

The 2022 Earth Day Celebration Poster Contest winners will be announced at noon, and the winning posters will be on display. Students were asked to design a poster demonstrating how to “Be the Change – at Home or at School.” The contest is sponsored by Murfreesboro Water Resources, the Rutherford County Solid Waste Department, MaxShred, Consolidated Utility District, and MTE.

Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration is a zero-waste event and completely free, thanks to the following event sponsors Middle Tennessee Electric, Rutherford County, the City of Murfreesboro, the Tennessee Valley Authority, MaxShred, Clark Iron & Metal, and Recyclops.