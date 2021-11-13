Heart survivor, Evelyn Benefield, and Cardiologist, Dr. Britt Mioton, named honorees of the evening

Murfreesboro, November 11, 2021 – The Rutherford County American Heart Association is pleased to announce Carrie Beth and Kirk Catron and Nikkole and Jimmy Aho as the co-chairs for the 2022 Rutherford Heart Ball scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro, TN. Additionally, Evelyn Benefield and Dr. Britt Mioton will be honored during the evening’s program.

Carrie Beth and Kirk Catron are excited to work diligently to raise funds to fight heart disease and expand research in Rutherford County. Both alumni from Middle Tennessee State University, the Catrons have called Murfreesboro home together for over 25 years and enjoy being active in the community. Kirk Catron is an attorney serving the community with a variety of legal matters and Carrie Beth is the managing editor for VIP Murfreesboro.

Nikkole and Jimmy Aho have called Murfreesboro home since 2010. The Aho family loves being part of the Murfreesboro community. Jimmy works in operations for Buske Logistics, while Nikkole works in eCommerce at Unilver. They both enjoy working on community events and are thankful for the passion with which our community comes together to meet charitable needs.

This year’s honorees, Evelyn Benefield and Dr. Britt Mioton are longtime residents of Rutherford County and are both passionate about supporting the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association.

“Giving back to the community that supports our family is very important to us, so playing an active role in improving the heart health of Murfreesboro, especially through preventative initiatives in the schools, feels like a perfect investment of our time,” states the Catrons.

“We are honored to be co-chairing this wonderful event with our great friends, Carrie Beth and Kirk Catron. Over the past several years, with Jimmy serving as a board member with the American Heart Association, we have been able to see firsthand what the funds raised during events, such as the Heart Ball, do for our local community. Since we moved here 11 years ago, it has been important to us to give back to this community. We are honored to be able to help raise funds that will stay here in Rutherford County to support heart awareness, heart health and to allow our schools to promote and educate heart health from a young age. We hope everyone realizes that their donations to this great event stay right here in our community and will most likely impact them or a loved one in some form or fashion,” said the Ahos.

For more than 40 years, the Heart Ball has supported the American Heart Association’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

More information at RutherfordHeartBall.Heart.org

