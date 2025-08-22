The Return of Pumpkin at Dunkin’

No fall at Dunkin’ is complete without pumpkin. The iconic Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, hot or iced, is back to spice up the season, made with flavors of sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and warm fall spices, then finished with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Guests can also add pumpkin swirl to their favorite hot or iced coffee, Cold Bre,w or espresso drink.

Joining the pumpkin lineup this year is the all-new Iced Pumpkin Loaf, a rich pumpkin and vanilla flavored pound cake topped with cream cheese icing. Individually wrapped for on-the-go convenience, it’s an instant seasonal classic.

Guests can pair their favorite pumpkin sips with the returning Pumpkin Bakery lineup, featuring the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, glazed to perfection for that unmistakable Dunkin’ pumpkin fix.

Source: Dunkin’

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email