The Putting Zone Makes Its Nashville Debut

The Putting Zone™ (TPZ) announced the opening of its first flagship location in Nashville, Tennessee—introducing a groundbreaking indoor golf entertainment and competition experience that pairs elite-level play with meaningful community impact.

This is not mini golf. This is the next great recreational sport: competitive putting.

At the heart of TPZ’s mission is Putt for a Purpose™, a passion-driven initiative that ensures every green fee directly supports local Middle Tennessee charities. Rather than a passive donation model, TPZ places the power of giving directly into the hands of its guests to ‘play it forward.’

“From the beginning, we envisioned The Putting Zone as a community anchor—not just a golf venue,” said Bill Ricigliano, Founder and CEO. “Putt for a Purpose allows every golfer to leave a positive mark in Nashville simply by playing the game they love.”

Located at 3040 Sidco Drive, the 29,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility features the world’s first 18-hole, par-72, ADA-compliant indoor putting course engineered to replicate true outdoor course conditions. TPZ’s patented course design incorporates doglegs, target zones, and strategic shot requirements across more than one-third of a mile of putting surfaces, delivering a challenging, repeatable, and weather-proof golf experience year-round.

A Premier Destination for Competitive and Recreational Golfers

The Putting Zone is proud to collaborate with Bettinardi Golf and Puma/Cobra Golf to offer professional grade play and reinforce TPZ’s commitment to serious golf credibility, while maintaining an inclusive, welcoming environment for players of all skill levels.

Memberships — Exclusive access, events, preferred pricing, and community-driven programming.

Leagues & Tournaments — Structured competitive formats for all skill levels.

Daily Walk-In Play — Open access for casual rounds, practice, and social play.

Golf Museum & Pro Shop — Featuring one of the world’s largest collections of antique putters alongside premium golf apparel and accessories.

