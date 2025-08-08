The Print Shop Restaurant in Smyrna Announces Closure

The Print Shop restaurant in Smyrna announced it will close.

Sharing the news on social media, “We are deeply saddened to announce that we have made the hard decision to close the restaurant. Thank you for understanding and giving us time in making the announcement official. Out of respect to our employees we needed announce it internally first.”

It continued by sharing about the cost of rent, saying, “Unfortunately, with a rent almost double for what it should be for the size, we were up against the impossible, and every week was a struggle to the next. We have exhausted almost all of our personal life savings and taken out loans to try to keep the restaurant going until the next month but we cannot continue to do so and have had to make the decision to sell the restaurant….”

A last celebration for customers takes place at the restaurant on Saturday, August 9th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. On Sunday, they will host a wine dinner; a few reservations remain for the event. Message the restaurant here to attend.

