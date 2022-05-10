The Avalance (56-19-7) ends the Predators’ (45-30-7) season and advances to the next round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The final score was 5-3 in Game 4 in Nashville. The Preds fought a tough battle even holding a lead early in the game.

FILTHY FIL pic.twitter.com/rCLHDbZdAs — x – Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) May 10, 2022

Colorado pulled away scoring three goals in the third period. The Preds struggled this series playing without All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros.

The Avalance will face either the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) or the Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.