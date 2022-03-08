The Preds fall to (31-20-4) on the year and now sit in 5th place in the Central Division.

Despite the bad streak of losses they beat the Sharks (24-25-7) 8-0 which was the largest margin of victory in a home game ever. Juuse Saros secured 20 saves and his 3rd shutout of the season.

Nashville will host 3 games at Bridgestone Arena this week. Their next game will be against the Stars (32-20-3) on Tuesday, March 8th. The other games will be Thursday, March 10th against the Ducks (27-22-9) and Saturday, March 12th against the Blues (32-16-7)on NHL Network. The Dallas and Anaheim games can be streamed on ESPN+.