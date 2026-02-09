The Practice Room Offers Ashtanga Yoga in Murfreesboro

The Practice Room is the only Ashtanga Yoga studio in Murfreesboro. Opening in 2025, the studio offers both in person and online classes.

Ashtanga is a form of yoga that combines movement and breathing through a series of six vinyasa or flow posture series. This form of yoga is taught slowly to ensure that the body has time to adapt without injury. Each sequence of movement builds on one another. Once the combinations become memorized, the movement becomes a form of active meditation.

Owned by Shana Cummings, she has been a dedicated Ashtanga practitioner since 2016. She completed her first 200-hour yoga teacher training in February 2020 in Ashtanga yoga, and has since completed her second 200-hour teacher training in the Day1Yoga method which is focused on strength training under its founder Day Christensen.

Classes are offered in Monsore, Led Primary, and Half-Led Primary, as well as a Flow Train Workshop and Meditation. A single class drop-in costs $20, a five-class pack good for two months costs $65, and a monthly unlimited pass costs $100. Through the Karuna Foundation, they offer sliding scale passes for single drop-in classes. The Practice Room provides assistance to those recovering from addiction and substance abuse through the O+M Recovery Scholarship, as Cummings has lost two relatives to addiction.

According to the American Addition Centers, “As part of a comprehensive addiction treatment plan…yoga in recovery can help reduce stress, regulate emotions, provide improved mental clarity, and cultivate a deeper connection to yourself and your inner strength. This connection can be vital in building resilience, coping with cravings, and maintaining long-term sobriety.”

Consistent yoga practice can help anyone find a sense of peace and inner strength, as well as help relieve stress, increase strength and stamina, relieve pain, increase energy levels, reduce fatigue and help with emotional healing.

The Practice Room is located in downtown Murfreesboro at 10B North Public Square, Suite 206. Cummings can be reached at the [email protected].

