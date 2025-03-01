The Pinnacle Announces My Morning Jacket Show

Nashville Yards’ new AEG venue The Pinnacle, which is celebrating its grand opening this week announces that My Morning Jacket is set to perform on its stage, Wednesday, October 29th (doors: 7PM CST, Show 8PM CST), as part of its MY MORNING JACKET “is” ON TOUR.

Venue pre-sale begins Thursday, March 6th at 10 AM local time and general on-sale will take place Friday, March 7th at 10 AM local time. Tickets for the show at The Pinnacle can be found by visiting thepinnaclenashville.com/events/detail/?event_id=868067.

Widely regarded among the greatest live acts in music today, My Morning Jacket will celebrate the impending arrival of their eagerly awaited new album, is. The band’s 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years, is arrives via ATO Records on Friday, March 21.

For more than 25 years, My Morning Jacket have achieved an incredibly rare feat in the world of rock ‘n’ roll – upholding a long-established cultural legacy while sustaining all the curiosity and creative hunger of their very earliest days. Additionally, My Morning Jacket recently lit up ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! with spectacular performances of “Time Waited” and “Squid Ink.”

My Morning Jacket is one of the many standout performers that fans can catch at The Pinnacle this year, joining the brand-new venue’s lineup with includes 8x GRAMMY-winner Kacey Musgraves, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Journey and more. For a full list of upcoming shows and more information, visit thepinnaclenashville.com.

