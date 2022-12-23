The Perfect Hot Chocolate Recipe to Get You Through These Frigid Days

As we are expecting absolutely frigid temperatures over the next few days, here is a quick at-home hot chocolate recipe to help keep you warm. The recipe comes from Sugar Drop in Franklin.
Ingredients
1/2 C of Unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 C of sugar
2 T of Brown Sugar
Pinch of salt
Pinch of cinnamon
1/2 C of hot water
Dash of Vanilla
1/2 C of heavy cream or coffee creamer
3 C of milk
Directions
- Combine sugars, cocoa, salt, and cinnamon with water. Stir over medium heat until combined and sugar dissolves.
- Add in vanilla and milk/cream and stir until warm.
- Pour into your favorite mug and add toppings as desired.