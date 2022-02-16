Donations from Predator Pancakes sold will support the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub.

The Pancake Pantry, the iconic Nashville restaurant famous for its scratch-made pancakes and friendly service, has introduced a Nashville Predators pancake, available for a limited time at both Nashville locations. For each order sold between now and March 31, 2022, The Pancake Pantry will make a monetary donation to the Nashville Predators Foundation.

“The Pancake Pantry is deeply committed to the Nashville community,” said Chip Bradley, Managing Partner of The Pancake Pantry. “We love Nashville and the people who make it so special, and this partnership with the Preds Foundation is a small way we can make a big impact on the city we love.”

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub, seeks to meet the educational, social, health and cultural needs of Middle Tennessee through grants and partnerships with local charity organizations. The Preds Pancakes are being served now at both of The Pancake Pantry’s Nashville locations and are available until March 31, 2022.

“The Preds Foundation is proud to work alongside such an iconic brand in Nashville,” said Rebecca King, Vice President of Community Relations of the Nashville Predators. “We are grateful for their support of our efforts and look forward to a long-term partnership for the betterment of our community.”

The Preds Pancakes are made using the restaurant’s secret proprietary recipe and features four blueberry pancakes with a powdered sugar Predator logo on top. They are served with a blueberry compote along with the restaurant’s signature warm maple syrup, whipped butter and cinnamon cream.

The Pancake Pantry is currently celebrating the 60th anniversary of the eatery’s original location in Hillsboro Village as well as the recent grand opening of a second location at Third and Molloy in downtown Nashville. The new SoBro location offers familiar menu favorites alongside new additions such as bloody marys and mimosas. In addition to serving The Pancake Pantry’s famous fare, the downtown location also offers catering. The 4,200-square-foot space, featuring 114 seats inside and 28 on an outdoor patio, can be booked for private evening events.

Both locations open daily at 6 a.m., with the downtown location (Third and Molly) serving breakfast and lunch until 2 p.m. and breakfast for dinner from 6 p.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The Hillsboro Village location closes at 3 p.m.

About The Pancake Pantry

The Pancake Pantry, founded in 1961, is a Nashville tradition. Known for its 23 varieties of scratch-made pancakes, The Pancake Pantry offers the best food and the friendliest service from two Nashville locations: the original in Hillsboro Village and a downtown location at the Hyatt Centric. Batters and syrups, crafted from secret recipes, are made fresh daily. A perennial favorite on the Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville and the Tennessean’s Best of Music City lists, The Pancake Pantry boasts a large variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Learn more at ThePancakePantry.com.

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub

The Predators Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Predators Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth-oriented organizations. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants to the greater Nashville community. During the 2020-21 season, the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, Ford Ice Centers and Predators Foundation contributed over $4 million in cash and in-kind gifts throughout the Nashville community and surrounding areas. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation.