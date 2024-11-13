“The Nutcracker” Returns to Smyrna for Fourth Year

The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and SoZo Dance Academy invite the community to their fourth annual production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. This enchanting holiday classic will be performed on Saturday, December 14, with shows at 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, and Sunday, December 15, at 2:00 pm at the Smyrna High School Theatre.

Audiences can look forward to a full production featuring live music from the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta alongside performances from the talented dancers of the SoZo Dance Academy. The event, partially funded by the Tennessee Arts Commission, promises to bring magic and tradition to the holiday season for families and art lovers alike.

Tickets are available online at https://buytickets.at/middletennesseesinfonietta. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience The Nutcracker performed by this dedicated community of musicians and dancers in Middle Tennessee.

