The Nashville Fair Wins Award of Excellence

For an unprecedented second year in a row, The Nashville Fair was awarded first place by the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) for its “Story of Food” interactive exhibit.

This is the second consecutive time in The Nashville Fair’s four-year history that it has won IAFE’s “Story of Food” competition category internationally.

“It’s one thing to tell people where food comes from, but our goal is to really educate people how they, as consumers, can help improve food supply with practical and easy steps,” said Scott Jones, manager of The Nashville Fair. “Our whole team is honored to be recognized among our peers globally for how we bring a modern spin to creating meaningful experiences rooted in education.”

This year, IAFE recognized The Nashville Fair for “The Flight of the Pollinators,” a brand-new exhibit that told the who, what, where and when of pollination, as well as showed the importance of pollination, how it’s being threatened and ways communities can help.

The Fair had previously received a first in 2024 for its “Live Milking” exhibit, which told the story of milk from farm to fridge. Four engaging storyboards were complemented by a live cow-milking area, where a farmer was on hand to answer questions, with a free milk bar offering fairgoers a choice of white or chocolate milk.

In addition to its “The Story of Food” winning streak, The Nashville Fair received five additional awards of excellence for its team’s work in categories including Best of Division, Creative Displays, Agricultural Photography, Commemorative Items and Outdoor Advertising.

“Our Fairgrounds is an amazing public space, and I’m glad we continue to have a fair that earns recognition like this,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “My family and I look forward to funnel cake and fun facts every year at The Nashville Fair, because it’s an experience like no other.”

