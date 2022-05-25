The Mulehouse, located at 812 South High St in downtown Columbia, TN, celebrated their inclusion as a premier music venue on the Tennessee Music Pathways with a dedication ceremony. Led by owners Blair and Eric Garner with community leaders and Mulehouse fans in attendance, the new official location sign was unveiled in front of The Mulehouse.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development created the statewide music program called Tennessee Music Pathways in 2018 to emphasize the importance of music and how it’s woven into every facet of our lives and our communities both big and small. TMP connects us to the people, places, and events that shaped music history and continue to make music history. According to the state, more songs are written, recorded, and played live here in Tennessee than anywhere else in the world. Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home.

“There are countless reasons for people to visit our beautiful, historic town of Columbia, Tennessee,” commented Blair Garner, owner of The Mulehouse. “And now for our music venue, The Mulehouse, to be among those many reasons is humbling. We are proud of our town. We are proud of our community. And we are proud to be included on the Tennessee Music Pathways. We are excited to showcase this newest addition to the crown. Come see us, you won’t regret it!”

The Mulehouse opened their doors one year ago to eager music enthusiasts and a supportive community. The building was formerly the home of the First Baptist Church dating back to 1949. It sat empty for nearly 20 years before the Garners chose it. The building underwent a $7 million renovation before opening in May of 2021. The main hall, adorned with original stained-glass windows, has a maximum capacity of 600 people. It boasts a top notch, state-of-the-art sound and video system designed by Clair Solutions. And there are tucked away spaces throughout, all individually decorated with a retro vintage chic vibe like the lounge, green room, recording studio, offices, and a variety of other spaces available to rent for events.

The first year at The Mulehouse has been a whirlwind of activity: 51 shows, 17 sellouts, and 151 private events. Some of the notable performances include Miranda Lambert & Pistol Annies, Amy Grant, Lee Brice, & Tyler Farr.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder shared his thoughts on the TMP designation, “I couldn’t be more pleased that Columbia will now have its first music venue added to the Tennessee Music Pathways. What this new Tennessee Music Pathways designation tells us is what we already know: that The Mulehouse is one of the best music venues in the state of Tennessee, and it is preserving the legacy of music in Tennessee on a daily basis. It also confirms that Columbia is a city committed to the arts, and I believe this will be one of many in the years ahead.”

The Tennessee Music Pathways experience can be found online at tnmusicpathways.com where you can explore music by type, by pathway or genre, or by location. And you can check out the upcoming shows at The Mulehouse when you visit them online at themulehouse.com.