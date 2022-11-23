The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta Presents The Nutcracker December 17-18

Presenting the second ever local production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker in Murfreesboro, with live music from the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta and dancers from the SoZo Dance Academy! Following the first ever, sold-out performances of The Nutcracker, the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta brings back this famous ballet for a second year!

There will be three performances of The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm and on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm at MTSU School of Music’s Hinton Hall. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is directed by Jeffrey Keever and the SoZo Dance Academy is lead by Anna Claire Farmer.

“The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a small, volunteer orchestra, dedicated to bringing musical and artistic experiences to musicians within the Middle Tennessee area. The orchestra was founded in January 2021 by current Music Director, Jeffrey Keever, with the purpose of providing and nurturing the musical environment throughout the Middle Tennessee area. The ‘Sinfonietta’ is an Italian term that describes a symphony orchestra that is of smaller scale. Derived from the term, the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is a smaller orchestra that is comprised of collegiate, graduate, and professional musicians that reside in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Smyrna, and other areas throughout Tennessee. The

Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta seeks to provide a professional musical experience to musicians who would not otherwise be able to participate in such an ensemble. Musicians of all ages and ranges are invited to take part in this ensemble to further their own musical experiences and continue their passion of performing classical music. The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta is also committed to furthering the fine arts community throughout the Middle Tennessee area, and strives to bring together all areas of arts in each performance through constant collaboration.” – www.mtsinfonietta.com

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids, and can be purchased at:

https://buytickets.at/middletennesseesinfonietta

Music by the Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta; Choreography by Anna Claire Farmer; Videography by Tommy Womack; Set Artwork by Emily Jenkins; Select Set Pieces by FunTiques. Sponsored in part by the Rutherford County Convention & Visitors Bueau.