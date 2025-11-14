The Listening Room Announces 20th Anniversary Show at The Ryman

The Listening Room is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a landmark show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on March 3, 2026. The epic night will include performances by HARDY, Blessing Offor, Jo Dee Messina, Mitchell Tenpenny, Phil Barton, Brian Davis, J.T. Harding, Matt Jenkins, Wendell Mobley, James Slater, and more to be announced, along with several special surprise guests. Since 2006, The Listening Room has passionately championed hit songwriters and emerging talent, offering an intimate space that emphasizes the real rapport between artist and listener, paired with top-notch sound, food, and service.

The Listening Room’s “In The Round” Presale starts on Wednesday, November 12, at 10 AM CT at https://listeningroomcafe.com/twenty, while general public tickets are on sale starting Friday, November 14, at 10 AM CT HERE.

“Celebrating 20 years of The Listening Room at the historic Ryman Auditorium is more than just an anniversary—it’s a full-circle moment,” shares Blair. “When I started this back in 2006, I just wanted to create a place where the song and the songwriter came first. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of watching countless artists take that stage, share their stories, and grow into some of the biggest names in country music. Now, to have so many of them come back to celebrate this milestone with us on one of the most iconic stages in the world—it’s emotional in the best way. This night isn’t about me; it’s about the incredible songwriters, artists, and team members who’ve made The Listening Room what it is today. I’ve always said, ‘Music is the universal language of the world. Music comes to us through song. And every song has a songwriter.’ That belief has guided us from day one, and it’s what continues to drive everything we do. I’m beyond grateful for everyone who has believed in this vision and been part of the journey. It’s going to be an unforgettable night celebrating the songs, the stories, and the community that started it all.”

In 2024 and 2025, The Listening Room has supported Nashville songwriters by selling over a quarter million tickets to fans from 53 countries across the globe and all 50 U.S. states. The Listening Room hosted over 1,500 shows featuring over 2,000 songwriters on its stages. Additionally, The Listening Room’s monthly “Sound Good Do Good“ shows have raised over $170,000 for worthy causes in the past 22 months.

Located in Nashville’s historic International Harvester building at 618 4th Avenue South, The Listening Room prides itself on original music performances with two main stage live shows a night throughout the week along with two Saturday shows featuring an exclusive brunch menu. The iconic stage praised by some of Nashville’s most prolific writers has hosted talent such as: Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Stapleton, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, HARDY…and more.

