The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 29, 2025

Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back Prime Rib and Fall Favorites for the Holidays
The restaurant rolls out signature Prime Rib Weekends, Roadhouse Feasts to-go, and limited-time fall dishes and beverages starting October 27, 2025.
Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full article
McDonald’s Introduces New Buffalo Ranch Sauce
The fast-food chain debuts a new sauce blending tangy buffalo with cool ranch, available nationwide by November 3, 2025, with limited-time menu items.
Published: October 28, 2025 – Link to full article
Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey Sandwiches Return for Thanksgiving Season
The beloved Thanksgiving-inspired menu features crispy Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches and a brand-new Apple Pie Shake, available for a limited time.
Published: October 28, 2025 – Link to full article
Panda Express Releases Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef
The Asian dining chain launches new surf and turf dish combining tempura shrimp and crispy beef with savory umami sauce, available nationwide starting October 8.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 1, 2025
The cookie bakery reveals its Halloween Graveyard Menu featuring Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie with Reese’s Pieces and Halloween Confetti Milkshake Cookie.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full article
Don’t Miss Neon Nightmare at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa
The Broadway destination hosts two-night Halloween party extravaganza on October 30-31 with themed décor, specialty drinks, and live entertainment starting at 6 pm.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full article
Cedar Glade Brews to Host Post-Halloween Party
The Murfreesboro taproom presents Halloween Hangover Party on November 1, 2025 at 7 pm with Bill Steber bringing spooky entertainment and off-the-wall fun.
Published: October 25, 2025 – Link to full article
Christie Cookie Co. Announces Return of Local Pick up and Delivery
Nashville’s iconic gourmet cookie brand relaunches catering services starting October 23 from Hunter’s Station, coinciding with Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest kickoff.
Published: October 25, 2025 – Link to full article
Jimmy John’s Brings Back the Picklewich
The viral sandwich returns with six options including Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Tuna, and Veggie, plus new Pickle Ranch and Pickle Jimmy Chips starting October 27.
Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full article
Krispy Kreme Returns ‘Scary Sharies’ and Doubles Down on Halloween Fun
The doughnut chain offers dozen Original Glazed for $2 with any dozen purchase on October 17-19 and 24-26, plus free doughnuts for costumed guests on Halloween.
Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full article
Ernest Tubb Record Shop Sets Grand Reopening Date
The legendary Broadway landmark returns November 13 with restored original charm plus four-story bar, record shop, rooftop honky-tonk, and exclusive lounge.
Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full article
Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 23, 2025
Forty-five food service establishments and facilities achieve perfect 100 health inspection scores in latest Rutherford County health department reviews.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article
Starbucks Announces Red Cup Date and Holiday Menu Release
Coffee chain unveils holiday beverages starting November 6 including Peppermint Mocha and Iced Gingerbread Chai, with Red Cup Day celebration on November 13.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article
Red Robin Honors Military Heroes This Veterans Day With Free Burger Offer
Restaurant chain offers complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless side to veterans and active military with valid ID on November 11.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article
Murfreesboro Food Truck Scores 75 in Latest Health Inspection
El Tacotento 3 Mobile receives health score of 75 with violations including blocked hand sink, improper hot holding, and unlabeled chemicals requiring follow-up.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article
Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 23, 2025
Health inspection roundup reveals lowest scoring establishments in Rutherford County including El TacoTento 3 Mobile at 75 and Yummy Poki at 83.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article
Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 23, 2025
Comprehensive health inspection scores for 121 food service establishments and facilities across Rutherford County for the week of October 16-23, 2025.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article
