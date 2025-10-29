The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 29, 2025

Rutherford Source has compiled the latest eat and drink developments from the past week, October 23-29, 2025. From seasonal menu launches to special promotions, here’s everything you need to know about the local food and beverage scene.

Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back Prime Rib and Fall Favorites for the Holidays The restaurant rolls out signature Prime Rib Weekends, Roadhouse Feasts to-go, and limited-time fall dishes and beverages starting October 27, 2025. Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full article

McDonald’s Introduces New Buffalo Ranch Sauce The fast-food chain debuts a new sauce blending tangy buffalo with cool ranch, available nationwide by November 3, 2025, with limited-time menu items. Published: October 28, 2025 – Link to full article

Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey Sandwiches Return for Thanksgiving Season The beloved Thanksgiving-inspired menu features crispy Deep Fried Turkey sandwiches and a brand-new Apple Pie Shake, available for a limited time. Published: October 28, 2025 – Link to full article

Panda Express Releases Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef The Asian dining chain launches new surf and turf dish combining tempura shrimp and crispy beef with savory umami sauce, available nationwide starting October 8. Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 1, 2025 The cookie bakery reveals its Halloween Graveyard Menu featuring Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie with Reese’s Pieces and Halloween Confetti Milkshake Cookie. Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full article

Don’t Miss Neon Nightmare at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa The Broadway destination hosts two-night Halloween party extravaganza on October 30-31 with themed décor, specialty drinks, and live entertainment starting at 6 pm. Published: October 27, 2025 – Link to full article

Cedar Glade Brews to Host Post-Halloween Party The Murfreesboro taproom presents Halloween Hangover Party on November 1, 2025 at 7 pm with Bill Steber bringing spooky entertainment and off-the-wall fun. Published: October 25, 2025 – Link to full article

Christie Cookie Co. Announces Return of Local Pick up and Delivery Nashville’s iconic gourmet cookie brand relaunches catering services starting October 23 from Hunter’s Station, coinciding with Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest kickoff. Published: October 25, 2025 – Link to full article

Jimmy John’s Brings Back the Picklewich The viral sandwich returns with six options including Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Tuna, and Veggie, plus new Pickle Ranch and Pickle Jimmy Chips starting October 27. Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Krispy Kreme Returns ‘Scary Sharies’ and Doubles Down on Halloween Fun The doughnut chain offers dozen Original Glazed for $2 with any dozen purchase on October 17-19 and 24-26, plus free doughnuts for costumed guests on Halloween. Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Ernest Tubb Record Shop Sets Grand Reopening Date The legendary Broadway landmark returns November 13 with restored original charm plus four-story bar, record shop, rooftop honky-tonk, and exclusive lounge. Published: October 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 23, 2025 Forty-five food service establishments and facilities achieve perfect 100 health inspection scores in latest Rutherford County health department reviews. Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Starbucks Announces Red Cup Date and Holiday Menu Release Coffee chain unveils holiday beverages starting November 6 including Peppermint Mocha and Iced Gingerbread Chai, with Red Cup Day celebration on November 13. Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Red Robin Honors Military Heroes This Veterans Day With Free Burger Offer Restaurant chain offers complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger with bottomless side to veterans and active military with valid ID on November 11. Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Murfreesboro Food Truck Scores 75 in Latest Health Inspection El Tacotento 3 Mobile receives health score of 75 with violations including blocked hand sink, improper hot holding, and unlabeled chemicals requiring follow-up. Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 23, 2025 Health inspection roundup reveals lowest scoring establishments in Rutherford County including El TacoTento 3 Mobile at 75 and Yummy Poki at 83. Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 23, 2025 Comprehensive health inspection scores for 121 food service establishments and facilities across Rutherford County for the week of October 16-23, 2025. Published: October 23, 2025 – Link to full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email