The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 5, 2025

Rutherford Source has compiled the latest eat and drink developments from the past week, October 29 through November 5, 2025. From seasonal menu launches to special promotions, here’s everything you need to know about the local food and beverage scene.

Dunkin’ and Wicked Launch Epic New Collab

Dunkin’ partners with Wicked: For Good to create themed drinks and treats, featuring Wicked Green Matcha and Wicked Pink Refresher beverages.

Published: November 05, 2025 – Link to full article

M.L.Rose Sets Open Date for Murfreesboro Location

The neighborhood pub announces November 24 opening at 2108 Medical Center Parkway, marking the eighth location for the locally owned group.

Published: November 05, 2025 – Link to full article

Trovador Inspirado Launches New Double Barrel Aged Rum

Nashville-based brand releases super-premium double-barreled rum blending Cuban, Spanish Caribbean, and Mexican techniques finished in American oak.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Papa Johns Introduces New Grand Papa Pizza

The chain unveils its largest pizza ever at 18 inches featuring deli-style pepperoni, three-cheese blend, and Italian seasoning for just $14.99.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Krystal Expands Patty Melt Lineup

Fast food chain introduces upgraded Classic Patty Melt plus three new variations including Chipotle Patty Melt and Bacon & Egg options available all day.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Red Robin Brings Holiday Flavors and Gifting

Restaurant chain launches Triple YUMMM Platter and Two For You Combo along with holiday gift card deals and returning OREO Candy Cane Milkshake.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Burger King Offers New Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

BK releases nostalgic holiday calendar for $19.54 featuring 12 drawers of surprises including plushies, games, and Burger King merchandise available November 21.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back ‘Deck The Holly’ For The Holidays

Restaurant returns fan-favorite holiday flavor combining Jalapeño Holly with festive cranberries, available through December 31 at participating locations.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Subway’s Introduces New Thanksgiving Festive Feast Collection

Sandwich chain debuts TurHamKen, Festive Turkey, and Festive Chicken subs with new cranberry sauce and stuffing available November 13 through February.

Published: November 04, 2025 – Link to full article

Krispy Kreme Expands Everyday Menu

Doughnut chain grows menu from 10 to 16 flavors including New York Cheesecake, OREO Cookies and Kreme, and Cinnamon Apple Filled varieties.

Published: November 03, 2025 – Link to full article

First Watch Brings Holiday Cheer to the Table with New Seasonal Menu

Breakfast restaurant launches Carne Asada Breakfast Tacos, Double Bacon Parmesan Hash, and Cheesecake Holey Donuts available through January 5, 2026.

Published: November 03, 2025 – Link to full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 8, 2025

Cookie bakery features New York Cheesecake, Classic Fudge Brownie, and Martha Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins from November 3-8.

Published: November 03, 2025 – Link to full article

Whataburger Unwraps The Frosted Berry Whatafresher for the Holidays

Burger chain introduces limited-time beverage with blackberry flavor, blueberry bursties, and cold whip priced from $3.69 starting November 3.

Published: November 03, 2025 – Link to full article

Southern Flavors for a Grateful Table: Make Thanksgiving Easy and Delicious

Southern City Flavors offers handcrafted products now available at Middle Tennessee Publix to simplify Thanksgiving dinner with authentic Southern comfort.

Published: November 02, 2025 – Link to full article

Hardee’s Rings in the Holiday Season with Nostalgic Favorites

Restaurant brings back Cinnamon ‘N’ Raisin Biscuit and debuts Grilled Cheese lineup plus Holly Jolly Sparkler beverage available through February.

Published: October 31, 2025 – Link to full article

Baskin-Robbins Debuts the Dubai Chocolate Collection

Ice cream chain launches viral-inspired collection featuring Pistachio Chocolate Bar Ice Cream, Dubai Chocolate Sundae, and Dubai Chocolate Shake nationwide.

Published: October 31, 2025 – Link to full article

Dunkin’ Adds Cookie Butter Latte, Berry Refresher for Holidays

Coffee chain returns holiday favorites including Peppermint Mocha plus new Cookie Butter Cloud Latte and Berry Sangria Refresher starting November 5.

Published: October 31, 2025 – Link to full article

Sammy’s Sliders Set to Expand in Middle Tennessee

Chef-driven gourmet slider franchise targets Nashville area with goal of opening 10-15 locations across Middle Tennessee over next five to seven years.

Published: October 31, 2025 – Link to full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

Forty-seven food service establishments achieve perfect 100 health inspection scores including Camino Real, Sonic, and multiple school cafeterias.

Published: October 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Oct. 30, 2025

Health inspection roundup shows Giorgio’s Pizza scoring 70 and The Meat Wagon Mobile scoring 71 among lowest rated establishments for the week.

Published: October 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Oct. 30, 2025

Comprehensive health inspection scores for 98 food service establishments across Rutherford County for the week of October 23-30, 2025.

Published: October 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Zaxbys Serves Up Expanded Asian Zensation Lineup and New Holiday Shake

Chicken chain expands Asian Zensation menu with Giant Wrap and Sweet Asian Glazed Plate plus debuts Cookie Butter Shake for limited time.

Published: October 30, 2025 – Link to full article

ALDI Recall: Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit

Teasdale Foods voluntarily recalls 13.4 oz taco kits due to undeclared milk allergen affecting select ALDI stores across multiple states including Tennessee.

Published: October 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Trick or Treat at Dutch Bros for Special Mystery Pins

Coffee chain offers limited edition collectible mystery pins starting 3 pm on October 29 with medium or large drink purchase while supplies last.

Published: October 30, 2025 – Link to full article

The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 29, 2025

Weekly roundup covering Logan’s Roadhouse Prime Rib return, McDonald’s Buffalo Ranch sauce, Arby’s turkey sandwiches, and more food developments.

Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full article

Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back Prime Rib and Fall Favorites for the Holidays

Restaurant rolls out signature Prime Rib Weekends, Roadhouse Feasts to-go, and limited-time fall dishes and beverages starting October 27, 2025.

Published: October 29, 2025 – Link to full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email