The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 26, 2025

Here is your weekly roundup of the latest eat and drink news from Rutherford Source for the week of November 19-26, 2025. From national chain promotions and seasonal menu launches to local restaurant openings and health inspection scores, this collection covers all the food and beverage industry updates from Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Chipotle Features BOGO Offer on Thanksgiving Eve Chipotle announces in-restaurant buy-one-get-one deal on November 26 from 4 p.m. to close, plus zero delivery fee offer for Cyber Weekend. Published: November 26, 2025 – Read full article

Culver’s Launches “Delicious Rewards” Loyalty Program Quick-service restaurant debuts nationwide loyalty program earning 10 points per dollar spent with birthday perks and exclusive offers. Published: November 25, 2025 – Read full article

Jimmy John’s Sprinkles Joy with New Holiday Magic Cookie Sandwich chain introduces festive sugar cookie with red and green M&M’S and sparkling winter sprinkles, plus free cookie offer December 4. Published: November 24, 2025 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection Drops November 29 First-ever collaboration features three new doughnuts inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 film, plus two returning holiday favorites. Published: November 24, 2025 – Read full article

Little Caesars Unveils New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza Pizza chain launches toasted cheese-stuffed crust with buttery garlic and breadcrumbs, available Hot-N-Ready starting November 24. Published: November 24, 2025 – Read full article

M.L. Rose Opens New Murfreesboro Location Today (November 24) Eighth location of locally owned neighborhood pub opens at 2108 Medical Center Parkway with 36 beer taps and expanded food menu. Published: November 24, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 29, 2025 Latest rotating dessert menu features seven pie varieties including Biscoff Pie, Cookies & Cream Pie, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. Published: November 24, 2025 – Read full article

Our Favorite Holiday Recipes: Cranberry Delight Family recipe combines fresh cranberries and apples with granola topping for dessert-like Thanksgiving side dish alternative to canned. Published: November 23, 2025 – Read full article

10 Nashville Holiday Pop Up Bars to Check Out This Holiday Season Comprehensive guide to Nashville area holiday-themed bars including Camp Bobby, Sugar & Vice, Merry Moose, and Polar Pub through January. Published: November 22, 2025 – Read full article

Posty’s Bar and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals for First Responders TC Restaurant Group provides free meals up to $30 for on-duty uniformed first responders November 26-28 at Broadway locations. Published: November 22, 2025 – Read full article

Artisan Tea Brand Founded by MTSU Alum Awarded $50,000 in Pharrell Williams Competition Franklin’s Fruit Tea wins national pitch competition funding after advancing to top six from over 2,500 applicants nationwide. Published: November 22, 2025 – Read full article

Popeyes Announces Limited-Time-Only Freddy Fazbear Crunch Menu Fast food chain partners with Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 film for themed menu featuring garlic parmesan tenders and cheesy bites. Published: November 21, 2025 – Read full article

7 State Parks Offering Thanksgiving Meals Tennessee State Parks restaurants serve holiday buffets November 27 at seven locations with reservations required at some venues. Published: November 21, 2025 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025 Twenty-six Rutherford County establishments receive perfect 100 health inspection scores including Beauty Ink Studio and multiple restaurants. Published: November 21, 2025 – Read full article

Japanese Steakhouse Scores 69 in Latest Health Inspection Wasabi Steak House receives low score with 10 violations including pest control issues and embargoed fish during November 13 inspection. Published: November 20, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 20, 2025 Weekly compilation of lowest health inspection scores in Rutherford County with Wasabi scoring 69 and Som-Tum Thai at 71. Published: November 20, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 20, 2025 Complete listing of 75 health inspection scores for Rutherford County establishments from November 13-20, 2025 inspection period. Published: November 20, 2025 – Read full article

Nothing Bundt Cakes Introduces Peppermint and Coconut Holiday Flavors Bakery chain launches limited-time Coconut Cream Snowflake and returning Peppermint Chocolate Chip for holiday season celebrations. Published: November 20, 2025 – Read full article

Taco Bell Launches the Fan Style Menu Nationwide Three fan-created menu items including California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze debut November 20 in app and kiosks. Published: November 20, 2025 – Read full article

Moto Moda: Nashville’s Newest Pizzeria Merges Italian Cuisine with Vintage Motorcycle Vibes Wedgewood Houston welcomes New York-style pizzeria featuring 16-inch pies, vintage motorcycles, and motorcycle apparel at 722a Merritt Avenue. Published: November 19, 2025 – Read full article

The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 19, 2025 Comprehensive weekly roundup of 22 eat and drink stories from Rutherford Source covering November 13-19, 2025 period. Published: November 19, 2025 – Read full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email