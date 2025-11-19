The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 19, 2025

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest eat and drink news from Rutherford Source for November 13-19, 2025. From holiday menu launches to restaurant openings and health inspection scores, we’ve gathered all the food industry updates you need to know.

KFC Launches $25 Holiday Feast and Gravy Flight as Turkey Alternative KFC introduces its Extra Crispy Festive Feast with three gravy flavors including new Southwest Cheddar Gravy for just $25, perfect for families. Published: November 19, 2025 – Read full article

Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bars ‘Miracle’ and ‘Sippin’ Santa’ Coming to Nashville Holiday pop-up bars return to Nashville locations with festive cocktails, exclusive glassware, and zero-proof options through December. Published: November 18, 2025 – Read full article

McDonald’s Holiday Pie Returns to Sweeten the Season The seasonal favorite featuring smooth custard in a buttery crust with festive rainbow sprinkles is back at participating locations nationwide. Published: November 18, 2025 – Read full article

Bad Daddy’s Unwraps the Season’s Eatings with Holiday Menu New seasonal offerings include Short Rib Stacker burger, Brie and Bacon Bites, Chocolate OREO Crunch Cheesecake, and festive cocktails through January. Published: November 18, 2025 – Read full article

Whataburger Honors Veterans and Service Members with Free Taquitos Every Tuesday Through Year-End Active-duty military and veterans can receive one free Taquito during breakfast hours every Tuesday through December 30 with valid ID. Published: November 17, 2025 – Read full article

Donatos Pizza Launches New Creamy Parm Sauce Two new pizzas featuring rich Creamy Parm Sauce debut November 24, including Chicken Vegy Parm and Bacon Spinach Parm, plus returning fan favorite. Published: November 17, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 22, 2025 Latest rotating menu features Cookies and Cream Tres Leches Cake, Banana Pudding, Peanut Butter Cup Skillet Cookie, and five other flavors. Published: November 17, 2025 – Read full article

Sushi-san Opens in 12 South, Bringing Chicago Favorite to Nashville Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants opens first location outside Chicago in 12 South neighborhood, featuring ultra-fresh fish and extensive sake selection. Published: November 16, 2025 – Read full article

Nashville Restaurant Geist Becomes First U.S. Restaurant to Offer Hot Air Balloon Dining Experience Germantown restaurant debuts unique grounded hot air balloon dining for parties of four to six, featuring three-course menu at $125 per person. Published: November 15, 2025 – Read full article

Taco Bell Launches The Steak and Poblano Rolled Quesadilla November 20 debut features national introduction of poblano peppers in brand-first rolled format with marinated steak and Spicy Ranch sauce. Published: November 14, 2025 – Read full article

Jimmy John’s Makes National Pickle Day a Big Dill Sandwich chain offers BOGO Picklewich deal with code PICKLEFREAK and chance to win free pickles for a year on National Pickle Day. Published: November 14, 2025 – Read full article

Triple Treat Box Returns to Pizza Hut for the Holidays Festive offering includes two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and choice of dessert, featuring Josh Allen in holiday campaign. Published: November 14, 2025 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025 Weekly roundup of Rutherford County establishments receiving perfect 100 health inspection scores from November 6-13, 2025. Published: November 14, 2025 – Read full article

Murfreesboro Chinese Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection No. 1 Chinese and Hibachi Grill receives low score with 19 violations and 20 pounds of embargoed food during routine inspection. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 13, 2025 Compilation of the lowest health inspection scores in Rutherford County for the week of November 6-13, 2025. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 13, 2025 Complete listing of all health inspection scores for Rutherford County establishments from November 6-13, 2025. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

Wendy’s Declares First-Ever “Frosty Day” Holiday on November 15 Fast food chain announces annual worldwide celebration with new Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion on anniversary of first restaurant opening. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

BJ’s Restaurant Remixes Its Iconic Deep Dish Pizza First major update in 47 years features hand-pressed double-proofed dough, whole milk mozzarella, and fresh-pack tomato sauce across all locations. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

Dutch Bros Releases 2025 Holiday Menu Coffee chain debuts four seasonal drinks including new Mistletoe Rebel and Holiday Cookie Freeze alongside returning Hazelnut Truffle and Candy Cane Mochas. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

Longtime Nashville Restaurant Announces Closure Margot Cafe and Bar, East Nashville trailblazer for nearly 25 years, announces closure date of June 5, 2026 after helping establish culinary destination. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

Little Caesars Launches Limited Time Mix-N-Match Menu Customers can choose any two or more items for $5.99 each through November 23 with promo code, featuring pizzas, wings, and Pretzel Crust Pizza. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

BJ’s Restaurants Unveils Two Holiday Pizookie Flavors Restaurant chain introduces Dubai Chocolate Pizookie and returns Monkey Bread Pizookie alongside holiday cocktails and gift card promotions. Published: November 13, 2025 – Read full article

