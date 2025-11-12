The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 12, 2025

Rutherford Source has compiled the latest eat and drink developments from the past week, November 6 through November 12, 2025. From seasonal menu launches to special promotions, here’s everything you need to know about the local food and beverage scene.

Domino’s Introduces New Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Domino’s launches new specialty pizza featuring grilled chicken breast, creamy ranch, smoked bacon, jalapeños, provolone, mozzarella, and buffalo sauce drizzle.

Published: November 12, 2025

Holston House Announces Holiday Pop Up Series

Nashville’s Holston House boutique hotel launches “Holston for the Holidays” with festive pop-up at Bar TENN and four-part “The Art of Hosting” event series.

Published: November 12, 2025

Red Lobster Drops New Flavors Into Fan-Favorite Seafood Boil Lineup

Red Lobster introduces three new seafood boil flavors: Lemon Pepper Butter, OLD BAY & Butter, and RL Signature Butter, plus new winter cocktails.

Published: November 11, 2025

Slim Chickens New Spicy Tenders Make Their Debut Nationwide

The 300-plus-unit fast-casual franchise debuts first-ever Spicy Tenders nationwide on November 17, offering authentic heat without compromising classic flavor.

Published: November 11, 2025

Andy’s Frozen Custard Celebrates 9 Sweet Years with 9 Days of Deals and 9 Winners

Nashville Andy’s locations offer $2 Small Cake Cones and $5 Small Honky Tonk Jackhammers from November 12-20 with sweepstakes entry for nine winners.

Published: November 11, 2025

Checkers & Rallys Rolls Out the $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

Fast food chain introduces new Pretzel Pubster Burger combo for $5, BBQ Pretzel Buford, Fried Strawberry Cheesecake Bites, and Classic Wings for $1 each.

Published: November 10, 2025

Panera Launches Holiday Sips, Sweets and $1 Soup Promotion

Panera debuts Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate, Crème Brûlée Bite, and Mocha Latte while offering $1 cup of soup with $10 purchase through mobile app.

Published: November 10, 2025

Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip is Back

Chick-fil-A returns fan-favorite Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee, and Peppermint Iced Coffee plus new holiday merchandise collection.

Published: November 10, 2025

Krispy Kreme Spreads Joy on World Kindness Day, Nov. 13

Doughnut chain offers buy-one-get-one-free Original Glazed dozen on November 13 for World Kindness Day, available in-shop, drive-thru, and online with code BOGOFREE.

Published: November 10, 2025

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 15, 2025

Cookie bakery features Dubai Chocolate Cheesecake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins, Caramel Apple Cookie, S’mores Cookie, and more from November 10-15.

Published: November 10, 2025

Crav’n Flavor Returns to Nashville New Year’s Eve Event

Award-winning brand returns as sponsor of Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, offering sweepstakes for VIP trip through December 8.

Published: November 09, 2025

ICYMI: M.L.Rose To Open Later This Month in Murfreesboro

Eighth M.L.Rose Neighborhood Pub location opening November 24 at 2108 Medical Center Parkway with 36 beer taps and expanded food menu.

Published: November 09, 2025

Hardees Crowns 2025 National Biscuit Baker Champion

Clint Adkins of Indiana wins 2025 National Biscuit Baker Competition and $10,000 prize after preparing 52 fresh biscuits in 15 minutes at finals.

Published: November 08, 2025

Kroger’s Freshgiving Meal Returns for 2025

Kroger offers complete Thanksgiving dinner for ten people at less than $4.75 per person with 16-item meal bundle including turkey, sides, and dessert ingredients.

Published: November 07, 2025

SONIC is Giving Fans a FREE Coca-Cola Every Day

SONIC offers free any-size Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, or Coke Zero Sugar once daily with unlimited customizations exclusively in SONIC App for limited time.

Published: November 07, 2025

Papa Murphy’s MySLICE Rewards Loyalty program Offers $1 Medium Pizza Offer

Papa Murphy’s relaunches updated MySLICE Rewards program with points-based system and $1 Medium one-topping pizza offer through November 30.

Published: November 07, 2025

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

Twenty-nine food service establishments achieve perfect 100 health inspection scores including Eagleville School, BJ’s Restaurant, and Middle Ground Brewing.

Published: November 07, 2025

Smyrna Mexican Restaurant Scores 71 in Latest Health Inspection

Mi Camino Real temporarily closed November 4 after scoring 71 due to imminent health hazard related to plumbing failures and improper sanitation.

Published: November 06, 2025

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 6, 2025

Health inspection roundup shows Mi Camino Real and The Fish House both scoring 71, Krystal scoring 76 among lowest rated establishments for the week.

Published: November 06, 2025

Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 6, 2025

Comprehensive health inspection scores for 89 food service establishments across Rutherford County for the week of October 30-November 6, 2025.

Published: November 06, 2025

Taziki’s Brings Turkish Inspiration to Menu With New Meatball Dish

Mediterranean café introduces Turkish Meatballs featuring chargrilled lamb in three variations: feast, gyro, and salad topper through January 25, 2026.

Published: November 06, 2025

Wendy’s Launches New Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion

Fast food chain introduces limited-time Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion blending Vanilla Frosty with cinnamony snickerdoodle sauce and cookie crumbles.

Published: November 06, 2025

Taco Bell Drops Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie

Taco Bell launches Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie for $19.99 starting November 6, reimagining tropical lime flavor as creamy key lime-style dessert.

Published: November 06, 2025

