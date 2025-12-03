The Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 3, 2025

Here is your weekly roundup of the latest eat and drink news from Rutherford Source for the week of November 27 – December 03, 2025. From national chain promotions and seasonal menu launches to local restaurant openings and health inspection scores, this collection covers all food updates.

Chipotle Is Gifting Fans Free Food This December

Chipotle announces Unwrap Extra series featuring three December Saturday BOGO offers and Rewards Members surprise drops plus holiday sweater day promo.

Published: December 03, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl is Celebrating National Cookie Day in 6-7 Style

Cookie brand offers free seventh dessert with any 6-Pack purchase in-store December 4 celebrating National Cookie Day and viral 6-7 social media trend.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Read full article

Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Happy Meal

McDonald’s celebrates Disneyland 70th anniversary with Happy Meal featuring 35 character pairings totaling 70 collectible toys starting December 2.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Read full article

Burger King Introduces All-New SpongeBob Movie Menu

Fast food chain launches SpongeBob-themed menu December 1 featuring Krabby Whopper, Cheesy Bacon Tots, Star-berry Pie and Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Read full article

Papa Johns Delivers Better for Just $9.99

Pizza chain offers create-your-own pizza deal for $9.99 starting Cyber Monday with choice of size, crust and up to seven toppings at participating locations.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Read full article

Papa Murphy’s Launches Papa’s Picks

Take-and-bake pizza chain introduces Papa’s Picks menu featuring 4-Cheese and Double Shredded Pepperoni pizzas starting at $9.99 on November 24.

Published: December 02, 2025 – Read full article

Sub Club Is Back and Better Than Ever at Subway

Subway revives Sub Club loyalty program after 20 years offering every fourth footlong free plus chance to win $10,000 through December 10 sweepstakes.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Read full article

Holiday Entertaining and Gifting with Southern City Flavors

Lebanon-based Southern City Flavors offers holiday gift bundles featuring jams, BBQ sauces, pecans and grits perfect for entertaining and gifting season.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Read full article

Baskin-Robbins Offers 80-Cent Scoops for 80th Anniversary

Ice cream chain celebrates 80th birthday December 7 with 80-cent scoops for Rewards members plus new Peppermint Avalanche Cake and festive Cappys lineup.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 6, 2025

Cookie chain rotates menu November 28 through December 6 featuring Holiday Tree Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Snickerdoodle Sandwich and four other desserts.

Published: December 01, 2025 – Read full article

Three Nashville Restaurants Receive Michelin Stars

Nashville debuts in Michelin Guide American South with one-star recognition for Bastion, Locust and Catbird Seat plus eleven recommended restaurants November 29.

Published: November 29, 2025 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 28, 2025

Thirty-eight Rutherford County food establishments earn perfect 100 health inspection scores during November 20-28 inspection period including multiple restaurants.

Published: November 29, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Nov. 28, 2025

Weekly compilation shows Bar Louie scoring 85 and Southern Spoon Commissary at 88 as lowest Rutherford County health inspection scores November 20-28.

Published: November 28, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Nov. 28, 2025

Complete listing of 81 health inspection scores for Rutherford County food service and tattoo establishments from November 20-28 inspection period.

Published: November 28, 2025 – Read full article

Aldi Recalls Multiple Holiday Barks

Silvestri Sweets voluntarily recalls Choceur holiday barks November 26 due to undeclared wheat and pecan allergens affecting stores across multiple states.

Published: November 27, 2025 – Read full article

Interesting Facts About Thanksgiving

WalletHub compiles Thanksgiving statistics including $235 average spending, 46 million turkeys consumed and 71% avoiding politics at dinner table conversations.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read full article

The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 26, 2025

Comprehensive weekly roundup of 21 eat and drink stories from Rutherford Source covering November 19-26 period including chain promos and local updates.

Published: November 26, 2025 – Read full article

