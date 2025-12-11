The Latest Eat & Drink News for Dec. 11, 2025

Here’s a roundup of the latest eat and drink news from Rutherford Source covering December 4-11, 2025. From new restaurant openings to holiday promotions and health inspections, here’s what’s happening in Middle Tennessee’s food scene.

The Hermitage Hotel Unveils Holiday Festivities From Breakfast with Santa to Christmas Day Buffet

Nashville’s historic hotel transforms with festive programming, including Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Day Grand Buffet, and special holiday events.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

Dunkin’ Unveils New Holiday MUNCHKINS

Two limited-edition MUNCHKINS flavors debut: Salted Dark Chocolate Sprinkle and Holiday Sprinkle, plus the return of the Holiday Sprinkle Takeover.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

In-N-Out Burger Opens in Lebanon

California-based burger chain opens its first Tennessee location in Lebanon, featuring fresh ingredients and $17.50 starting wage for 75 employees.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

7-Eleven Japanese-Style Egg Salad Sandwich: U.S. Launch Guide

The viral tamago sando arrives in America, made with authentic KEWPIE Mayonnaise and soft milk bread at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

Cracker Barrel Spreads Holiday Cheer with Free Toys for Kids and Festive Offers for Families

Free toys with kids’ meals through December 24, plus weekday Meals for Two and convenient Heat & Serve holiday packages for home entertaining.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. Dec. 11, 2025

Clarkes Kitchen Mobile scored 82 and M.L. Rose Neighborhood Pub scored 86 in latest health inspections for December 4-11, 2025 in Rutherford County.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Rutherford County Dec. 11, 2025

Complete health inspection scores for December 4-11, 2025, including restaurants, child care facilities, and other food service establishments.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

Dutch Bros Releases Limited-Edition Mystery Mini Figurines Collection

Free collectible phone or laptop accessories with medium or large drink purchase starting December 10 at 3 p.m., while supplies last at Dutch Bros locations.

Published: December 11, 2025 – Read full article

Domino’s Celebrates 65th Birthday with Free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes

Free Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes with any online order of $10 or more using promo code HAPPYBDAY from December 8-22, 2025 at participating locations.

Published: December 10, 2025 – Read full article

In-N-Out Burger Opens in Antioch and Lebanon

California-based chain opens two Tennessee locations December 10 in Antioch and Lebanon, with Murfreesboro location opening December 12, 2025.

Published: December 10, 2025 – Read full article

Dairy Queen Launches $7 Crispy Onion Cheeseburger Meal Deal

New limited-time $7 meal includes Crispy Onion Cheeseburger, fries, 21-oz drink, and small sundae at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide.

Published: December 09, 2025 – Read full article

Five Guys Brings Back Candy Cane Crunch Milkshake for Holiday Season

Seasonal peppermint milkshake mix-in returns with real candy cane pieces, available November 10, 2025 through January 5, 2026 at participating locations.

Published: December 09, 2025 – Read full article

In-N-Out Burger to Open Murfreesboro Location This Week

First Middle Tennessee locations opening December 10 in Lebanon and Antioch, with Murfreesboro location at 2508 Medical Center Parkway opening December 12.

Published: December 08, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through December 13, 2025

Latest rotating menu features Cookies & Cream Cocoa Mousse Cup, Turtle Cheesecake, Holiday M&M’s Cookie, and more limited-time desserts through December 13.

Published: December 08, 2025 – Read full article

SONIC Introduces New Cold Coffee Lineup

New cold coffee options including Iced Coffee, Cold Foam Iced Coffee, Iced Coffee Latte, and Coffee Chiller now testing in select markets starting at $2.49.

Published: December 05, 2025 – Read full article

Pizza Hut Introduces New Limited-Edition Tipsy Elves Triple Treat Box Onesie

Fan-favorite Triple Treat Box returns with limited-edition holiday onesie collaboration featuring two pizzas, breadsticks, and dessert in festive packaging.

Published: December 05, 2025 – Read full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

