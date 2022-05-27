Get your hard hats on and gear up for some big time fun with some oversized toys at the Kids Construction Fun Festival on Saturday, June 4th from 10 am – 5 pm at Lucky Ladd Farms (4374 Rocky Glade Farms Eagleville, Tennessee 37060)!

A special construction site will be ready for exploration. Kids can climb on an excavator, bulldozer, and explore other farm and construction equipment including cranes, concrete trucks, and more.

Other hands-on fun includes activity centers to practice skills of trade, life-size Jenga games and giant lincoln log building sets.

Event organizers have not determined if they can have the mini-excavators in operation yet for 2022; however, they will still be able to allow kids to crawl in and explore the excavators and many other pieces of equipment. All other Construction Fest activities will go on as scheduled.

Participation is FREE with paid admission. Required hard hats and safety goggles provided on-site. Closed-toe shoes REQUIRED for participation.

Remember to buy your tickets online in advance of your visit! Entry at the gate cannot be guaranteed if a given time slot has sold out.

WARNING: Do not buy resell tickets listed by individuals on Facebook. There are a lot of scammers posting fraudulent tickets for sale on events posted on Facebook. Save yourself the grief of being scammed and the disappointed kids, please only buy tickets from authorized ticketing site.

Click HERE for tickets and more information.

Lucky Ladd Farms thanks Coleman Tractor Company (an Elite-certified Kubota Dealer), R&M Automotive and Performance, Smyrna Ready Mix, Bryant Construction, Lanny Turner TopSoil, and more for helping make this event possible.

For more local events like the Kids Construction Fun Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-living/