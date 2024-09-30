The Journey Home To Break Ground On Community Resource Center

The Journey Home is thrilled to announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for its new 20,000-square-foot facility. This state-of-the-art facility will provide comprehensive services to address the needs of homeless individuals and families in the community.

• Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

• Time: 4:00 PM

• Location: 1207 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

• Parking: Experience Community Church (521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129). Attendees should arrive by 3:30 PM for a shuttle to the public event.

The Journey Home Community Resource Center will offer:

• Expanded Stabilization Services: These include coaching, housing coordination, family interim housing, and health and mental health care.

• 10 New Interim Family Housing Units: Filling a vital need in Rutherford County, where short term housing options for families are limited.

• Expanded Wellness Clinic: Offering healthcare and mental health services with increased hours and dedicated space for full-time staff.

• Job Training & Placement: Helping individuals develop skills and secure employment opportunities.

• New Service Space: Providing dedicated areas for employment assistance, group meetings, and educational programs.

• Consolidated Support Services: Allowing clients to access multiple resources conveniently in one location.

“We are excited to break ground on this new facility, which will allow us to expand our services and better meet the needs of our community. The Journey Home Community Resource Center is committed to providing a pathway out of homelessness and helping individuals and families build stable and sustainable lives,” Executive Director Scott Foster said.

To learn more about supporting The Journey Home, please visit LoveGodServePeople.org.

