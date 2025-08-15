The Hershey Company Unwraps New Twists On Beloved Halloween Classics

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 12, 2025 – The countdown to Halloween doesn’t officially start until The Hershey Company announces their newest lineup of must-have treats — including iconic collaborations wrapped in playful, Halloween-ready packaging that’s perfect for delighting trick-or-treaters at every doorstep.

This Year’s Seasonal Must-Haves

This year’s seasonal must-haves are hitting shelves with a few familiar faces including:

A nostalgic collaboration with Peanuts® celebrating the classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” with REESE’S Pumpkins and REESE’S Miniatures , featuring the beloved Peanuts® gang.

celebrating the classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” with and , featuring the beloved Peanuts® gang. A new spooky shape from the KIT KAT® brand! KIT KAT® Counts join an iconic group of chocolate shapes and are available in snack and jumbo size assortment bags to encourage sharing.

brand! join an iconic group of chocolate shapes and are available in snack and jumbo size assortment bags to encourage sharing. Get ready for a magical treat this Halloween with the return of HERSHEY’S Harry Potter™ inspired chocolates! From the world of Harry Potter, HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘n’ Crème Harry Potter™ Magical Friends Collection features your favorite wizarding world characters including Hedwig, Dobby, Buckbeak, and Fawkes.

Harry Potter™ inspired chocolates! From the world of Harry Potter, features your favorite wizarding world characters including Hedwig, Dobby, Buckbeak, and Fawkes. SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL Gummies feature original flavors and faces in new individual wrappers just in time to dish out on Halloween.

Company Statement

“Hershey continues to be at the forefront of Halloween festivities, with iconic brands that have become seasonal staples for our consumers to look forward to year after year,” said Katie DeCapria, Senior Manager Halloween at The Hershey Company. “This season, we elevated those signature brands and created treats like REESE’S Mini Pumpkins and KIT KAT® Counts in convenient, shareable packaging making it easier for everyone to enjoy and celebrate together.”

New Assortment Bags

To ensure consumers have the best mix of Halloween treats this year, Hershey’s new assortment of snack-size chocolate and sweet bags featuring beloved classic varieties for every taste bud. Whether you’re a KIT KAT® chocolate fanatic, TWIZZLERS lover or caramel obsessed, there’s a new assortment bag for every trick-or-treater, ranging from 30 to 60-count offerings including:

Halloween Lovers – Snack Size KIT KAT® Witch’s Brew, Counts, Ghost Toast, and Milk Chocolate Assortment (60 ct)

Celebrate the spooky season with a mix made for Halloween lovers! This assortment features the marshmallow magic of KIT KAT® Witch’s Brew, the classic crunch of Milk Chocolate in a brand new shape, and the cinnamon toast delight of Ghost Toast.

Snack Size KIT KAT® Counts and REESE’S Bats (30 ct)

Double the fun this Halloween with a mix that’s both spooky and sweet! Enjoy the crispy layers of KIT KAT® Counts alongside the peanut butter-filled magic of REESE’S Bats.

Caramel Lovers – REESE’S Caramel Cup, REESE’S TAKE 5, MILK DUDS, ROLO®, and PAYDAY (35 ct)

Indulge your sweet tooth with the ultimate caramel collection! This mix features the gooey goodness of REESE’S Caramel Cup, the salty-sweet crunch of REESE’S TAKE 5, the chewy classic MILK DUDS, the rich caramel-filled ROLO®, and the nutty delight of PAYDAY.

TWIZZLER Lovers — Snack Size Cherry PULL ‘N’ PEEL, Strawberry Twists, and Rainbow Twists (60 ct)

Unravel the fun this Halloween with a chewy, fruity mix that’s sure to delight! Enjoy the playful Cherry Pull ‘N’ Peel, the classic Strawberry Twists, and the colorful burst of Rainbow Twists.

Snack Size TWIZZLERS Strawberry Twists, HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate, JOLLY RANCHER Mini Gummies, and HERSHEY’S Cookies N’ Creme (35 ct)

Bring the ultimate variety to your Halloween festivities with this frightfully fun mix! Chewy TWIZZLERS Strawberry Twists offer a classic fruity bite, while HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate delivers melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Add a pop of fruity fun with JOLLY RANCHER Mini Gummies and satisfy creamy candy cravings with the cookies-and-creme delight of HERSHEY’S Cookies ‘N’ Creme.

New Pouch Structures

For sweet snacking on the go, new pouch structures will allow for a better snacking experience no matter where the spooky season takes you including:

REESE’S Mini Pumpkins Unwrapped

Get into the Halloween spirit with a poppable take on the iconic pumpkins! REESE’S Mini Pumpkins Unwrapped feature the classic combination of creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate in a smaller, easily poppable delight – perfect for festive snacking or sharing (if you must).

TWIZZLERS Ghosts

Haunt your taste buds with TWIZZLERS Ghosts! These ghost-shaped chews bring spooky fun and fruity flavor to every bite perfect for movie nights, family snack bowls, and Halloween hangouts at home.

JOLLY RANCHER Gummies Trickies

Bursting with bold fruit flavors, these chewy bites come in different colors that don’t always match the flavor, playing tricks on your taste buds that keep you guessing all season long. A fun and flavorful treat that is the perfect addition to your kitchen counter candy jar.

Fall Harvest Flavors

For fall enthusiasts, HERSHEY’S will introduce their first fall harvest flavor in six years – HERSHEY’S Nuggets Pumpkin Spice Latte. Leaning into a consumer favorite and fall classic, Hershey’s Nuggets are the perfect sized milk chocolate treat with pumpkin spice latte flavored crème.

Hershey is also bringing back the beloved CADBURY Caramello Miniatures, delivering smooth caramel wrapped in creamy milk chocolate, a delicious complement to the season’s cozy flavors. Also making a seasonal return, CADBURY Mini Harvest Handfuls, these smooth milk chocolate candies coated in a crisp sugar shell are the perfect festive addition to any Halloween candy dish.

Salty Snacks

Looking for something salty this Halloween? We have you covered. Crunchy favorites like SKINNYPOP popcorn and PIRATE’S BOOTY puffs are now available in Halloween multipacks, making them a fun and easy addition to your at-home snack lineup.

Whether you’re stocking up for the Halloween rush, treating yourself on the go or simply enjoying the flavors (and shapes!) of the season, Hershey remains the top choice for all your Halloween candy and snacking needs.

For more information on our products or an interactive trick-or-treat activity please visit hersheyland.com/halloween.

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email