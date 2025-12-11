The Hermitage Hotel Unveils Holiday Festivities From Breakfast with Santa to Christmas Day Buffet

The Hermitage Hotel is where the storied landmark transforms each December with a 15-foot Christmas tree in the Grand Lobby, magnolia-wrapped banisters, glowing wreaths, and timeless décor that reflects the warmth of the season.
With festive programming for families, locals, and travelers alike, The Hermitage Hotel offers a mix of culinary experiences, cherished traditions, and beautifully curated moments. From Breakfast with Santa and the Christmas Day Grand Buffet to the festive edition of 1910 Hour, these offerings create a memorable way to celebrate the holidays in the heart of Music City.
Breakfast with Santa, December 24th, 9:00 – 11:00am
Located in the Grand Ballroom
$70+ per adult and $55+ for children under 12, link to book: here
North Pole inspired breakfast buffet with pastries, Sugar Plum French Toast, hot chocolate, and more
Festive photo opportunities & story time with Santa
A special token for children to redeem a gift from both Santa and The Hermitage Hotel
Christmas Day Grand Buffet, December 25th, 10:30am
Located in the lobby
$105+ per adult and $55+ per child 5-12, link to book: here
Highlights include:
Seafood towers, Cornish hen, Ahi Tuna & King Salmon Poke Bowls, and more
Decadent desserts including miniature French pastries, tarts, brownies and cookies
1910 Hour (Festive Edition) Daily from 4:00 to 6:00pm and 9:00 to 11:00pm
The hotel’s signature evening ritual, inspired by its founding year, offering elevated small bites and handcrafted cocktails
Highlights include:
Champagne Piaff with Osetra Caviar & smoked potato crisps
Cranberry Sage Cosmopolitan with herbed fries
Blood Orange Bellini with pomegranate sorbet
Nutcracker Tea
Through December 28
Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:00 PM
Enjoy a delightfully Southern afternoon tea, including a glass of bubbles and complimentary valet parking. Special Holiday Events: Nutcracker Tea begins the Friday after Thanksgiving and continues through December. Holiday Grand Buffets on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, Easter & Mother’s Day.
The Hermitage Hotel is located at 231 6th Ave N, Nashville.
