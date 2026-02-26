The Hermitage Hotel Honors Women’s History Month With Yellow Rose Tea, Guided Tours

This March, The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville’s iconic National Historic Landmark, invites locals to experience a defining chapter of their city’s story in honor of Women’s History Month. From the return of the beloved Yellow Rose Tea to guided history tours with resident historian Tom Vickstrom, guests can step inside the very spaces where Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th Amendment unfolded, all just steps from Tennessee Performing Arts Center, where the Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS brings the national suffrage movement to life (March 3-8). It’s a uniquely Nashville way to honor Women’s History Month by connecting the stage to the city where history happened.

Yellow Rose Tea Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in March at 2:00 PM

A beloved local tradition returns as The Hermitage Hotel hosts its annual Yellow Rose Tea, commemorating the hotel’s pivotal role in the fight for women’s suffrage. Locals are invited to gather in the historic lobby, raise a teacup where history was made, and celebrate the women whose determination shaped both Tennessee and the nation.

History Tours with Tom – Select dates throughout March in the Lobby

Led by resident historian Tom Vickstrom, these guided tours explore the hotel’s central role in the suffrage movement and its enduring place in Nashville’s cultural fabric. From March 3–8, tour times align with performances of SUFFS at TPAC, creating an easy, walkable afternoon-to-evening experience that connects Nashville’s real history with the story on stage.

