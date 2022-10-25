Tuesday, October 25, 2022
The Grizzlies Start out the New Season Hot and Hold the Top Spot in the Division

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
From Memphis Grizzlies Facebook

Memphis (3-1) is the first-place team in the Southwest Division at the beginning of the new NBA season.

23-year-old Ja Morant is keeping his form from last year by averaging 35 points a game which leads the league. The Grizzlies have one of the best young cores in the NBA. Desmond Bane has been very productive as well scoring a career-high 38 points this week.

On Monday Memphis took down the Nets (1-2) by a score of 134-124. Brooklyn is one of the NBA’s most popular teams because they have superstar players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. So far the Grizzlies have shown they can compete with anybody.

Memphis will play two more games this week. On Thursday (10/27) they will play the Kings on the road. Game time is set for 9 PM on Bally Sports. They will then travel to Utah on Saturday (10/29) to face the Jazz at 8 PM on Bally Sports.

Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
