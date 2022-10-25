The Grizzlies Start out the New Season Hot and Hold the Top Spot in the Division

Memphis (3-1) is the first-place team in the Southwest Division at the beginning of the new NBA season.

23-year-old Ja Morant is keeping his form from last year by averaging 35 points a game which leads the league. The Grizzlies have one of the best young cores in the NBA. Desmond Bane has been very productive as well scoring a career-high 38 points this week.

On Monday Memphis took down the Nets (1-2) by a score of 134-124. Brooklyn is one of the NBA’s most popular teams because they have superstar players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. So far the Grizzlies have shown they can compete with anybody.

Memphis will play two more games this week. On Thursday (10/27) they will play the Kings on the road. Game time is set for 9 PM on Bally Sports. They will then travel to Utah on Saturday (10/29) to face the Jazz at 8 PM on Bally Sports.