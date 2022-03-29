Memphis (53-23) has now won 5 games in a row and are sitting at the top of the Southwest Division.

There are 6 games left in the regular season. The Grizzlies currently hold the 2nd spot in the Western Conference and have already clinched a playoff berth.

Despite losing Ja Morant to injury, Memphis has still been playing well together. They have not missed a step without their star guard posting an 18-2 record without him this season. The Grizzlies expect him to be healthy in time for the postseason.

This week they will play 2 games. On Wednesday, March 30th they will play in San Antonio against the Spurs (31-44) at 7:30 PM. Then they will take on the top-seeded Suns (61-14) at home on Friday, April 1st. Tip-off is set for 7 PM on NBA TV.