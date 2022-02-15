Memphis (40-18) won all 3 of their games last week against the Clippers, Hornets and Pistons.

They are still sitting at the top of the Southwest Division over the Mavericks. If they keep this pace up the Grizzlies could be a a threat to any team in the league to win the championship. The 22 year old guard Ja Morant is making his case as the NBA’s top rising star. He is leading this team and giving this squad their best shot as success in franchise history.

Memphis will play 2 more games this week. They will travel to New Orleans Tuesday, February 15th at 7:00 PM. The Trail Blazers will travel to Memphis on Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 PM.