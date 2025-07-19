The Gilmore: Perfect Staycation Spot in Nashville’s Coolest Neighborhood

by Anne Braly

12th Avenue South has had a varied history, one that went from farms and plantations to businesses before falling into neglect and disrepair. Enterprising entrepreneurs, however, saw its potential and in the past decade have brought it back to a vibrant neighborhood with shops, homes and restaurants. But there was one thing missing: No hotels. Recently, however, that has changed.

The Gilmore is the first hotel to open in the 12 South area, and it delivers the type of southern hospitality one would expect from a property in the heart of Nashville with apartment-style accommodations and a comfortable night’s sleep.

But unlike many hotel and motel chains that cater primarily to out-of-town guests, The Gilmore has quickly become a favorite of Nashvillians looking for the perfect place for a family getaway/staycation, bridesmaids’ gatherings, reunions and other occasions.

“It’s a neighborhood establishment for both travelers and locals to relax, connect and enjoy,” says Chris Delgado, general manager.

With rooms and suites that feature kitchens equipped with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers and two-burner cooktops, guests have everything at hand for making in-room meals as there is no restaurant on property. However, in-room meals can be delivered with advance notice. And some of the favorite restaurants in Nashville are within easy walking distance, such as:

Urban Grub. It’s right across the street from the hotel entrance and offers pub-style fare along with a fun oyster bar.

Postino Wine Cafe. It’s just up the street – no more than a block – and is known for its ingenious bruschetta boards featuring your choice of four bruschettas, such as French onion bruschetta, fig and jam, artichoke spread, and salami pesto.

The Butter Milk Ranch. A sister restaurant to Urban Grub and a stone’s throw from The Gilmore, this is the place for brunch with amazing pastries in its bakery and creative sandwiches and drinks in the dining room.

As with most area restaurants, it’s a good idea to make reservations. Just in case.

The Gilmore is the first hotel venture for Sean Breuner and Reuben Doetsch, founders of AvantStay, a hospitality management company with thousands of short-term rental properties across 65 markets. The partners chose the 12 South neighborhood as its first full-service property because of the “city’s ongoing growth and popularity with travelers,” Delgado notes. “Although The Gilmore represents a new model for the company, guests can expect signature AvantStay experiences, including in-room food and beverage service, underground parking, a 24/7 staffed lobby, the option for contactless check-in and check-out and other concierge services such as fridge stocking and IV therapy.”

The new construction features 99 units ranging from studios to four-bedroom suites, along with a lush courtyard, an open-air rooftop terrace and a multipurpose room for corporate meetings and private events. The hotel partnered with local businesses and artisans, including Design Object, Humphreys & Partners, Mesa, Red Rocks Tileworks, and Zion Botanica, to blend European leisure with classic Southern charm – all those things that define Nashville.

“We love that our guests come from all over! Nashville, specifically the 12 South neighborhood, has a huge tourism draw, so we see a wide range of travelers,” Delgado says. “The Gilmore accommodates everything from one-night staycations, bachelorette groups, long-term stays and everything in between.”

