The Gibson Mobile Garage Experience is Making its Debut at Pilgrimage Festival

One more thing to add to your list this weekend at Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin- Gibson Mobile Garage Experience.

You can find it next to the Americana Music Triangle on the festival grounds, the Gibson Mobile Garage is the place for festival-goers to explore the interactive Infinite Guitar Tunnel, learn to play using the Gibson App’s Augmented Reality learning platform and shop the brand’s latest merchandise.

If you are unable to make it Pilgrimage Festival this weekend, The Gibson Garage is located at 209 10th Avenue South Nashville, TN (Cummins Station-street level) and is open daily Monday–Saturday from 11:00-6:00pm and from 12:00-6:00pm on Sunday.

There you can explore Gibson’s past, present, and future. Inside the Gibson Garage, fans can plug in and play all things Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro, and KRK, try out the full line of electric and acoustic guitars, and shop for your favorite guitar, apparel, gear, and accessories.