The Eye Rooftop at Luke Combs Category 10 is Now Open

Category 10, the Luke Combs-inspired entertainment complex, opened its doors to the brand-new rooftop bar and restaurant, The Eye, on Friday, February 21st.

The 10,000 square foot rooftop experience, The Eye, boasts two bars, a full-service dining area, a stage and exclusive VIP cabana areas. With both indoor and outdoor seating, guests can take in incredible views of the Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium and East Bank.

The Eye also features decor throughout the space that nods to Luke and his record-breaking success, including various album artwork and a 12-foot-tall mural that pays homage to his #1 debut hit single, “Hurricane.” Luke’s Bootlegger fans will also find unique details and messages woven throughout that are thoughtfully designed to create perfect photo opportunities.

Exclusively at The Eye, guests can enjoy a frozen version of ‘The Hurricane,’ the ultimate rooftop cocktail. This signature drink from Category 10 is a bold blend of Bacardi Superior Rum, Ole Smoky Hunch Punch Moonshine, passion fruit purée, orange juice, grenadine and freshly pressed lime and lemon. The Eye also currently serves Category 10’s fan-favorite appetizers such as the “Outlaw Waff-Chos” and “Pepperoni Rollers” as well as its signature flatbreads, including the “Carolina BBQ Chicken” flatbread off The Eye menu.

For fans who want the full Category 10 weekend, guests can move from The Eye throughout the venue’s four other entertainment experiences without closing their tab in each space, ensuring an uninterrupted and immersive visit to Category 10.

The Honky-Tonk: Situated at the front of the entertainment complex, the two-story genuine Honky-Tonk is complete with two bars, a retail shop and a main stage for top-caliber live music.

Hurricane Hall: Located on the first floor, and the epicenter of the venue, Hurricane Hall boasts the largest dance floor and stage in downtown Nashville, paired with “The Light Show” a cutting-edge immersive light and sound experience. The space is fully equipped for world-class line-dancing and can host ticketed concert events with a capacity of up to 1,500 guests. It is also home to the Beer Never Broke My Heart bar and the Neon Dream bar.

The Still: Inspired by Luke’s songwriting, The Still, found on the second floor, is an intimate and elevated lounge setting with a wide selection of bourbon, hand-picked by Luke himself. The space is designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon aficionados, songwriters, and music lovers.

5 Leaf Clover Sports Bar: Named after Luke’s hit song, “5 Leaf Clover,” the third-floor sports bar will have a mix of lounge and table seating along with massive screens to showcase an expansive selection of major sports playing year-round. For the ultimate sports fan, the space also features a real-time sports ticker wrapped around the room.

Category 10 is owned and operated by Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP), and designed in partnership with design and innovation firm, Journey. The entertainment venue is located on Nashville’s most historic street at 120 Second Avenue North. For the latest updates on Category 10 visit www.category10.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email