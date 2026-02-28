The Eagles Announce Stadium Tour with Stop in Nashville

The EAGLES have announced “The Long Goodbye, Act III” with three stadium dates, with one in Nashville at FirstBank Stadium at Vanderbilt University.

Over 50+ years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for 16 million tickets, and have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar. The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – are welcoming GRAMMY Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band as special guests for these shows.

To participate in the Eagles Artist Presale on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 AM local time, fans must sign up at https://eagles.com by Monday, March 2 at 10am ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, March 5, at 10 AM local time.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages are available now at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

In January 2026, the Eagles became the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band’s legendary album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971–1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

Special guests will be Tedeschi Trucks Band is Susan Tedeschi (guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitar), Mike Mattison (guitar, vocals), Gabe Dixon (keys, vocals), Brandon Boone (bass), Tyler “Falcon” Greenwell (drums, percussion), Isaac Eady (drums, percussion), Mark Rivers (vocals), Alecia Chakour (vocals), Kebbi Williams (saxophone), Emmanuel Echem (trumpet) and Elizabeth Lea (trombone). TTB has received numerous Americana Music Honors & Awards nominations and won Band of the Year in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2023 at the Blues Music Awards. They’ve sold out Madison Square Garden and sold over 20 nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

