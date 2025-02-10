The DunKings Are Back with a New Meal Deal

The stage is set. With the one-year anniversary of last year’s DunKings commercial approaching—and fresh off our big game teaser—Dunkin’® is pulling out all the stops. DunKings™ and DunQueens™ across America, get ready to rally for the next chapter of this story. It all leads to Sunday, February 9, when the next big moment takes center stage at the start of the first commercial break of the big game.

From a new DunKings $6 Meal Deal* to the most exclusive tracksuit drop yet with iconic brand Juicy Couture®, it’s time to suit up and get game-day ready.

Introducing The DunKings $6 Meal Deal

This past week, Ben Affleck was spotted in his DunKings tracksuit once again, rallying the troops for something big. To fuel the excitement, we’re introducing a new way to run on Dunkin’: The DunKings $6 Meal Deal*, available nationwide starting today.

Last year, we had The DunKings Iced Coffee and MUNCHKINS® Skewer, but this year, we’re going all in with a full meal. Even all-day breakfast deserves a little star power, so this meal comes in a limited-edition band-inspired box fit for a DunKing or DunQueen.

For $6*, guests can enjoy a hearty Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns and a medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz). It’s a meal that delivers big value with Dunkin’ classics that guests already love – whether to kick off the day or as a delicious afternoon pick-me-up.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email