‘The Clock is Ticking:’ Middle Point Issues Response to Chancery Court Decision

On September 8, Davidson County Chancery Court issued a decision in response to Middle Point’s appeal to the Central Tennessee Solid Waste Regional Board’s denial of application for a northern expansion. In its decision, the court determined that many of the reasons for the regional board’s denial were outside the board’s jurisdiction, but ultimately the court chose to affirm certain board findings that Middle Point believes were unsupported by the record and the law.

In response to the court’s decision, Middle Point issues the following statement attributable to Mike Classen, general manager of Middle Point Landfill:

“Middle Point is committed to serving Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee over the long term. The only way this is possible is through an expansion of our facility. This decision means Middle Tennessee is one step closer to a trash crisis. The clock is ticking, and finding a solution is now paramount. We look forward to continuing our conversations with Rutherford County leadership and are confident we can reach a favorable outcome.”

A northern expansion of Middle Point would allow the facility to utilize land that it already owns and is zoned for landfill use. The purpose of the Central Tennessee Solid Waste Regional Board is to ensure that Middle Tennessee has adequate capacity for solid-waste disposal for years to come. Middle Point, which serves 34 counties across the region, including Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson, will reach capacity in 5.5 years.

A southern expansion, which is the preferred expansion option for Middle Point, would allow Middle Point to expand away from the vantage point of Jefferson Pike. It would also allow Middle Point to acquire the old Rutherford County Landfill, saving Rutherford County millions of dollars and avoiding an impending trash crisis in Middle Tennessee.

Both options prevent Middle Point from reaching capacity in 5.5 years and avoid a regional trash crisis. There is no viable alternative within 60 miles of Middle Point for Middle Tennessee’s solid waste.

Middle Point respectfully plans to appeal the chancery court decision.