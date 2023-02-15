The Chicks Are Coming to Nashville

The Chicks announced a world tour for 2023 with a stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

Formerly called Dixie Chicks, the date for Nashville is set for Thursday, July 27th at 8 pm.

Presale tickets begin on Wednesday, February 15th with public sale beginning on Thursday, February 16th.

On social media, The Chicks shared, “Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!”

Special guests for the tour for select dates include Maren Morris, Wild Rivers, and Ben Harper.

