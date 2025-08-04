The Cheesecake Factory Announces Online Back to School Gift Card Offer

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is making the start of the school year a little sweeter for Cheesecake Rewards members and giving guests another reason to join the program with an exclusive Back to School Gift Card Offer. Now through Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025, for every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online through their Cheesecake Rewards account, rewards members will receive a $10 Dining Credit redeemable for dine-in (only) from September 2 through September 30, 2025*. To purchase a gift card during this promotion, Cheesecake Rewards members must simply log-in to their rewards account to access the Back to School Gift Card Offer link.

Cheesecake Rewards is The Cheesecake Factory’s exciting rewards program that is available nationwide. The program is free to join and provides members with access to online reservations, a complimentary slice of cheesecake for their birthday**, and personalized surprises throughout the year. Members also get exclusive access to offers and rewards – like this Back to School Gift Card Offer. Guests who sign up for Cheesecake Rewards by September 1 will have access to this offer.

*Terms and Conditions:

Cheesecake Rewards® Members (“Members”) will receive one $10.00 dining credit for every $50.00 worth of Gift Cards purchased online through their Cheesecake Rewards account in a single transaction from 08/04/2025 through 09/01/2025. To qualify for this promotion, Cheesecake Rewards® Members must access this promotion from their Cheesecake Rewards® account dashboard and provide their Rewards Number (i.e. registered mobile phone number) in the designated box when making any such purchase. This promotion will not be available by accessing The Cheesecake Factory® main website gift card page, as it is an exclusive offer to Cheesecake Rewards® Members.

Source: Business Wire

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email