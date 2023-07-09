The Center for the Arts to Present ‘Peter Pan’

PETER PAN is set to open Friday, July 21, at Tucker Theatre located on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

PETER PAN is one of the most beloved family favorites of all time. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us… who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

“This story shares such a great message. It’s a story about stages of life and how it’s okay to grow up, but to also hold on to your childlike view of the world in your day-to-day life. This show is for all ages. It is fun and exciting with songs that you know, characters that you love, and much more! We hope to see you in Neverland!”, shares Director Nicholas True.

PETER PAN is directed by Nicholas True, rated G, and presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Tickets are currently on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787), or in person at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 West College Street, in downtown Murfreesboro. Use code PeterPan15 for $15 tickets!

PETER PAN runs Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 30.

PETER PAN PERFORMANCE DATES:

Fri, July 21 at 7:30 pm

Sat, July 22 at 2:00 pm

Sat, July 22 at 7:30 pm

Sun, July 23 at 2:00 pm

Thu, July 27 at 10:30 am

Fri, July 28 at 7:30 pm

Sat, July 29 at 2:00 pm

Sat, July 29 at 7:30 pm

Sun, July 30 at 2:00 pm

Discount of $2.00/ticket for groups of 10 or more. Call 615-904-2787 for group reservations.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008, The Center became a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances, and educational classes.